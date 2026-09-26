Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson Gets Encouraging Injury Update Before Eagles Game

Chicago Bears starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is making progress toward potentially playing against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Stevenson upgraded to a limited participant in the Bears’ first practice of the week on Friday, September 25, improving from an estimated “DNP” on Thursday’s injury report.

Stevenson is still working through the hamstring injury that forced him out in the fourth quarter of Week 2’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but his participation in the first of the Bears’ two practices is an encouraging sign for his playing status in Week 3.

If Stevenson can string together multiple practices — or even upgrade to full participation in Saturday’s practice — the Bears may just have both of their starting outside cornerbacks available against the Eagles for Monday night’s prime-time NFC matchup.

Tyrique Stevenson Had Bounce-Back Game vs. Vikings

Getty Tyrique Stevenson tackles Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble in Week 1.

Stevenson had a brutal outing in Week 1’s win over the Carolina Panthers, giving up 77 yards and two touchdowns in coverage and allowing quarterback Bryce Young to finish with a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeting him.

He was much better against Justin Jefferson in Week 2, though.

After Jefferson smoked him for a 30-yard reception on the second play of the game, Stevenson rebounded and nearly locked down the Vikings’ superstar wide receiver for the rest of the game, allowing him to make just one more reception on four targets.

He also tallied one pass breakup against Jefferson and finished with five total tackles.

The Bears could use that version of Stevenson on the field when they face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Monday night, but they must be careful that they don’t green-light him if there are any lingering concerns that his hamstring injury could slow him down.

Getty Veteran cornerback Nick McCloud rejoined the Bears’ practice squad in Week 3.

The Bears will issue another update on Stevenson’s status when they put out their final injury report for Week 3 following Saturday’s final practice. But even if they rule him questionable, they could promote another cornerback as a precaution.

Chicago has a few elevation options on its practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Eagles. Deantre Prince, a 2024 fifth-round pick, spent the final two weeks of training camp with the Bears before landing a spot on their practice squad.

The Bears also re-signed veteran Nick McCloud — who appeared in 15 games and made four starts for them in 2025 — to their practice squad earlier this week, giving them an elevation option with actual time on task in Dennis Allen’s defensive system.

The Bears won’t have to rush their elevation decision. Because they play on Monday night, they will have until 4 p.m. ET on game day to make any practice-squad elevations.

In other words, Stevenson could get a little longer to prove he is ready to go before the Bears must follow through with their backup plans.