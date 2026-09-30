Bears Trade Pitch Sends $6.5M Corner to Panthers Amid Injury News

The Chicago Bears are in a prime position to gain future draft capital with the Carolina Panthers in desperate need of help at the cornerback position.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on September 30th that the Panthers placed both their starting cornerbacks on injured reserve.

“Ahead of Sunday night’s matchup vs. the Lions, the Panthers placed both their starting cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, on injured reserve.”

That leaves Carolina extremely thin at corner, with just Akayleb Evans, Will Lee III, and Chau Smith-Wade as the starters with no depth.

That’s where the Bears come in and offer fourth-year cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Bears Trade Pitch Sends CB Tyrique Stevenson to the Panthers

Here’s the situation for the Bears: Chicago is enjoying the fast emergence of rookie corner Malik Muhammad, who’s been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL through three weeks.

When targeted by opposing quarterbacks, Muhammad has allowed only 5 completions on 12 targets for 76 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception, with a 28.5 passer rating allowed.

With Jaylon Johnson on the opposite side and depth with guys like Josh Blackwell and Clark Phillips III, the Bears should take advantage and gain some future draft capital for a player that they’ll likely part ways with in the offseason.

Stevenson is in the final year of his $6.5 million rookie deal, and he hasn’t garnered the statistics or the confidence from the Bears’ coaching staff to receive a second contract.

For Carolina, they can see an opportunity to acquire a former second-round pick who’s still just 26 years old and can immediately provide another option at cornerback.

Even if it’s just a 2027 sixth-round pick in return, it’s more than what the Bears would get if they let Stevenson hit the open market this offseason.

Rookies Making an Immediate Impact in the Secondary

It’s not just Malik Muhammad who’s been shining in the Bears’ secondary.

First-round pick Dillon Thieneman has been exceeding expectations at safety, putting on a fantastic performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 with 50 total defensive snaps (1st on team), six total tackles (1st), three targets with one reception allowed for four yards and one interception, and a 2.8 passer rating allowed (1st).

Not to mention Coby Bryant will be joining the team, hopefully later in the season, and despite all the drama, Kyler Gordon is still part of the team.

If the Bears can find an opportunity to trade Tyrique Stevenson, they should take it. Better than seeing him leave in free agency.