Who is Tyson Bagent? Bears Turn to Undrafted QB After Caleb Williams Exit

Tyson Bagent replaced Caleb Williams under center Sunday after the Chicago Bears‘ franchise quarterback went down with an apparent hamstring injury, thrusting Chicago’s season plans into the hands of a career backup.

The Chicago Bears now have to find out, in real time and in the middle of a rain-soaked home opener, whether the two-year, $10 million insurance policy they built around Bagent can actually hold the offense together.

Williams went down in the Chicago Bears’ Week 2 home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 20, tripped from behind and clearly in pain before he was carted off to the locker room, according to Jordan Schultz’s post on X.

Caleb Williams’ Injury Forces Chicago Bears Into Change

Former NFL team physician David Chao watched the replay and diagnosed what looked like a right hamstring strain, warning that wet turf combined with the early stretch of the season raises the odds of exactly that kind of soft-tissue injury, according to David Chao’s post on X.

Chicago trailed Minnesota just 6-3 at halftime in drenched conditions, a jarring turnaround from the 59-37 rout of Carolina that opened the season a week earlier, according to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Patrick Finley. Williams had already broken off one highlight scramble before going down. He was 9-of-14 for 60 yards with an interception at halftime. Shortly after Bagent took over, the Bears announced that Williams was out with, in fact, a hamstring injury, leaving his timeline uncertain.

What Bagent Means for the Chicago Bears’ Season

Bagent, 26, arrived in Chicago in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Shepherd University, where he set the NCAA’s all-divisions record for career touchdown passes and won the Harlon Hill Trophy, according to the NCAA.com stats archive. He grew up in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the son of Travis Bagent, a champion professional arm wrestler known as “The Beast,” a backstory The Athletic detailed at length during his rookie training camp.

As a rookie, Bagent started four games in place of an injured Justin Fields, going 2-2 and becoming one of the first undrafted Division II quarterbacks to win an NFL start in decades, a run FOX Sports chronicled in detail.

He has posted a 66.4% completion rate and a 73.0 career passer rating across 12 NFL appearances.

The Bears rewarded that steadiness with a two-year extension in August 2025 that could max out around $16 million with incentives, according to Over The Cap‘s contract database. “He is one of the hardest workers on our team and in addition to being a great competitor and teammate, he is a catalyst for positive influence throughout our entire organization,” general manager Ryan Poles said in a team statement announcing the deal.

“Tyson epitomizes what we are building at the Chicago Bears,” coach Ben Johnson said.

Chicago’s skill group of Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III and D’Andre Swift gives Bagent more support than he had as a rookie, and Johnson’s scheme can lean on checkdowns and play-action for a less mobile passer. A longer absence changes the equation. Bagent owns a 3-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio across his four career starts, and Chicago built its 2026 roster around Williams’ dual-threat ceiling, not a game manager. Case Keenum remains the emergency third option.