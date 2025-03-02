Bears Insider Raises Questions About Tyson Bagent’s Future

Tyson Bagent’s future with the Chicago Bears has become an intriguing subplot now that Ben Johnson is head coach.

Bagent, who went from undrafted rookie out of Shepherd University to Justin Fields’ primary backup in 2023, has retained the QB2 role even after Fields’ exit.

However, as Johnson — a creative offensive mind who thrived as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator — installs a new scheme, Bagent’s role could shift.

In his February 28 column, insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune noted Bagent’s job, while likely still safe, could be less safe with Johnson running the show.

“It will be interesting to see if the Bears shop for a veteran backup quarterback,” Biggs wrote. “They value Tyson Bagent and believe he has a future with the team. He has the right demeanor as the No. 2 behind Caleb Williams and will be challenged to improve himself in the new offense. It might come down to determining if there’s a veteran with the experience the Bears would like who also is good enough to unseat Bagent. Then you have to figure in cost as well.”

Will Tyson Bagent Stay Chicago Bears’ Backup QB Under Ben Johnson?

That’s a fair question. With every regime change comes decent roster turnover. It’ll be up to Bagent, who has shown a great deal of football intelligence and moxie, to secure his role with the team.

As a rookie in 2023, Bagent wound up starting four games. He went 2-2 in those matchups, completing 65.7% of his passes for 859 yards, 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, posting a passer rating of 71.3.

While those numbers are not eye-popping, they indicate a serviceable backup with some upside. But Bagent’s physical limitations — he has average arm strength and limited mobility compared to most dual-threat quarterbacks — cap his ceiling. If a team values his game management and poise, the Bears could recoup a draft pick and clear a spot for a more experienced veteran backup.

Additionally, Chicago might feel urgency to maximize assets while Bagent still has perceived value. The Bears are entering a new era with Williams under center. Teams like the Rams, Vikings, or Falcons — all of whom could have fluid backup situations in 2025 — might view Bagent as a developmental No. 2.

Why Bagent Could Stay

On the flip side, the Bears could choose to keep Bagent because of his familiarity with the locker room and the ease with which he’s played in Chicago, which ain’t an easy place to play. While his stats are modest, his calm demeanor, quick decision-making and ability to operate in chaotic situations showed enough to warrant further development. Bagent’s work ethic and underdog mentality resonate with Chicago’s gritty culture, something the front office and fan base appreciate.

As a backup, Bagent gives the Bears cost-controlled depth, which is especially valuable given Williams’ rookie contract. Rather than trading him for a low-value pick, the Bears could prioritize stability and continue refining Bagent’s skill set behind Williams.

They could also keep Bagent and still add a veteran QB.

Keeping Bagent while adding a veteran allows the Bears to cover all bases — insurance in case of injury, continuity in the QB room and a structured development plan for both young quarterbacks.

The 2025 free agent quarterback market offers several intriguing veteran options who could fit this mentorship role. Players like Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett and Ryan Tannehill are expected to be available and have extensive experience starting and mentoring younger quarterbacks.

Other lower-cost veterans like Case Keenum or Joe Flacco could also be valuable, especially if the Bears prioritize affordability over upside.