Bears QB Tyson Bagent Has Blunt Message on Competing With Case Keenum

Tyson Bagent took the podium on the third day of minicamp, and per usual, the Chicago Bears quarterback displayed the same type of pluck and personality fans have come to expect and admire.

The Bears QBs room has become a focal point of discussion this offseason, with the competition for the backup QB2 job between Bagent and veteran Case Keenum taking center stage.

Now entering his third year in the NFL, Bagent was asked how he felt about competing for the backup role after having held it each of the previous two seasons. His answer was equally mature and confident.

“I’ll be surprised when that’s not the case, year-to-year, every year just competing with somebody,” Bagent said on June 5, via Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network. “I’m always competing, no matter who’s in a room. That (expletive) is not going to change how I operate and what I do on a daily basis, so it’s been great in that sense.”

Bears QB Tyson Bagent Shares More on His Backup Competition With Case Keenum

Bagent has shown significant growth since entering the league as an undrafted Division II quarterback, but he and starter Caleb Williams didn’t have the benefit of a seasoned veteran in the QBs room last year. This season, both stand to benefit immensely from Keenum’s presence.

“What a guy,” Bagent said about Keenum. “What you say, what he brings to the room, really just an encyclopedia of information. Just somebody that’s been in every role that a quarterback could possibly be in in the NFL, and I’ve just been trying to take advantage of that and really any question that I have if he’s around or if I got my phone on me, wanting to ask him basically whatever it is that’s been going on and he’s been great with answering every question that really everybody in the room has so far.”

Keenum, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Bears in April, brings a wealth of knowledge and a history of mentoring young QBs with him. Clearly, the competition is a healthy one, as Keenum is more than willing to teach what he’s learned to both young signal-callers.

Bagent Also Commented on His Dream of Being a Starting NFL QB

As a rookie in 2023, Bagent stepped in for an injured Justin Fields for a month. He led the Bears to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his first career start, becoming the first Bears quarterback to win his debut since 2004. He showcased both poise and adaptability, going 2-2 in his relief appearances that year.

In 2024, he solidified his position as the primary backup to Williams, serving as QB2 all season. He went 2-2 for 11 yards in limited opportunities.

Never lacking in confidence, Bagent has said he’d eventually like to be a starter in the league. When asked about those aspirations at minicamp, he said he’s just fine with whatever role he has.

“It’s tough, but there’s no better job in the whole world,” Bagent said. “I’m so happy and so excited every single day that I wake up, and that really for me is enough motivation. Really, there’s no alternative for me. I’m going to stay ready regardless of the situation I’m in. But for the most part, it’s been an absolute dream come true. So just going to keep at it and staying ready.”