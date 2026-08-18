Bears QB Tyson Bagent Suffers Unfortunate Injury Before Season

The injury news is never slowing down for the Chicago Bears, and this time it centers around quarterback Tyson Bagent.

According to Mark Carmen of CHGO Bears, Bagent suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

“Tyson Bagent suffered a hamstring injury in the game against the Browns,” Carmen tweeted out on August 18th. “He is not practicing today and his status for Saturday’s game is in doubt.”

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune added that Bagent was not spotted during practice on August 18th. The Bears will turn to Case Keenum and undrafted rookie Miller Moss while Bagent recovers from his injury.

The Discussion Surrounding Tyson Bagent’s Value For the Bears

Tyson Bagent finished the game against the Browns throwing 13-of-22 for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah commented on his overall performance after the game, saying, “Tyson Bagent has turned himself into a really good backup QB. He has a calm presence and plays with conviction. He’s more than capable if needed for stretch of games.”

Now, Bagent isn’t on the same level as Caleb Williams or most starters around the league, but having someone who knows the system and can be a good bridge quarterback if Williams ever goes down with injury is a luxury to have in the NFL.

Biggs commented on that scenario, saying, “I think they’re pretty comfortable with Bagent. Like, if it’s the regular season and they’re forced for whatever reason to play Tyson Bagent, there’s not going to be any panic from the Bears. Will the offense look a little different from when Caleb Williams is on the field? There’s no question about it. But they’ve got a level of confidence and comfort with him that they feel like they’re still a very good football team if Tyson Bagent has to be the quarterback.”

Bagent Comments on Taking Advantage of Rare Opportunity in the NFL

For most quarterbacks, they rarely have an opportunity to showcase their talent on the field, and Tyson Bagent not only understands that, but embraces using every opportunity to be prepared if the time comes for him to become the Bears’ starting QB.

“You never know when a moment is going to arise. So I think being able to attack each rep like it’s your last and really stewarding it the best that you can is the only way to operate, so that’s what I try to do. I spent a lot of time on the sideline watching the games the past two years, especially, so when my name is called upon being able to give confidence to the coaches that I know what I’m doing. …Be successful, keep the chains moving, and putting points on the board.”

That’s the right mentality to have, and the hope is he can have a quick recovery.