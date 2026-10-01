Bears Tyson Bagent Opens Up About Starting QB Questions Ahead Of Week 4 Decision

The Chicago Bears have yet to name their starting quarterback for Week 4 against the New York Jets.

Following Caleb Williams’ hamstring injury, fourth-year signal caller Tyson Bagent was set to take over the reins; however, a concussion that he suffered on the final play of their Week 2 loss set him back. The concussion kept Bagent out of practice long enough that third-string 12-year veteran quarterback Case Keenum was forced to step in. As we all know, Keenum went on to take down the undefeated Eagles in a three-touchdown performance. Keenum was brought in primarily as a mentor for the Bears’ young quarterback room. However, following his prime-time performance, that role has been thrown into question.

The Bears must decide whether it’s worth the riskier move to start the inexperienced Bagent or go with the old reliable Keenum as the team attempts to stay afloat until Williams’ return.

Bagent recently shared his thoughts on the whole situation during a media session.

“There’s a couple of ways to think about it. Obviously, I would like everything that the football world can offer me. But then there’s also the part that I am from Shepherd University, so I have absolutely zero ego in this, and nobody is a bigger cheerleader and fan of Case Keenum than I am,” Bagent stated.

“I think he is the epitome of what I believe a quarterback is and is supposed to be. It’s fun to watch him play.”

Tyson Bagent Has Had An Unlikely NFL Career

As Bagent alluded to, his path to the NFL has given him a clear perspective. Bagent went undrafted in 2023 and has managed to not only stay on the roster but also be a highly valuable member of the team. Bagent was rewarded with a two-year, $10 million contract extension in 2025 despite not having started a game since his rookie season. When trade rumors began to swirl in the offseason, Bagent had head coach Ben Johnson jokingly begging teams not to go after him because of how valuable he is.

A start in 2026 would be a huge catalyst for Bagent’s future. He has been a consummate professional in his approach and emphatically answered, “Yes.” When asked if he has learned anything from watching Keenum start.

“Just how he carried himself throughout the week, I thought it was vital for every quarterback in the room to see that. I mean, I know that I had a ton of notes outside of what we were doing schematically, just on how he was carrying himself…Basically just what he did meeting in and meeting out.”

Tyson Bagent’s Time As A Starter Is Coming

The tide is certainly rising when it comes to Bagent’s stock. Despite the lack of regular-season starts, Bagent has consistently been a force in the preseason. In five preseason games under Ben Johnson, Bagent has a 69% completion rate with 888 passing yards, eight touchdowns thrown, and two interceptions. Now, given that’s all come during limited playing time, usually for only a quarter or two at a time. His preseason performance really begs the question of how good he truly is, and Bears fans may get an answer soon, depending on the team’s decision.