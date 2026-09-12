Bears Make QB Signing Amid Doubts About Tyson Bagent’s Status

The Chicago Bears have added another quarterback to their roster for Week 1’s season opener amid doubts about the availability of backup Tyson Bagent.

According to the team’s official transaction wire, the Bears re-signed undrafted rookie quarterback Miller Moss to their practice squad on Saturday and then elevated him to the game-day roster for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bears haven’t ruled out Bagent suiting up as Caleb Williams’ top backup against the Panthers on Sunday, listing him as questionable on the injury report after he missed the entire week of practice with a back injury. He also traveled on the plane with the team to Carolina, leaving the door open for the Bears to have him active.

The moves with Moss, however, strongly suggest that Chicago isn’t planning on giving Bagent the green light for its 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Panthers on Sunday.

If Bagent was the only other quarterback on the Bears’ 53-man roster, then the decision to promote Moss from the practice squad would seem precautionary. But as veteran Case Keenum is also on the roster and capable of filling in as the No. 2 if Bagent is absent, Moss’ elevation suggests that Bagent won’t be active against the Panthers.

Bears Cannot Use Emergency QB Rules With Miller Moss

The Bears will have the option of having Moss active against the Panthers if they don’t clear Bagent to play, but they won’t have the luxury of using the NFL’s relatively recent emergency third quarterback rules.

Back in 2023, the league created a new rule that allows teams to dress an additional third quarterback on game day without him counting as one of their 48 active players for the matchup. The third quarterback cannot enter the game unless both of a team’s top two quarterbacks are injured or disqualified, but it adds security in an emergency.

A key part of the rule, however, states that the third quarterback must be a member of his team’s 53-man roster to qualify as an emergency option under the rule, meaning Moss — a practice-squad elevation — is ineligible to take advantage of the rule.

The Bears could still have Moss in play for them against the Panthers, but they would need to count him as one of their 48 active players roughly 60 minutes before kickoff.

Bears Elevate WR Kaden Davis With Starter ‘Questionable’

The Bears prepared a backup plan at more than just quarterback on Saturday.

The Bears also elevated wide receiver Kaden Davis — a former UFL and training-camp standout — on Saturday to their game-day roster for Sunday’s opener against the Panthers, giving them a sixth option at the receiver position for Week 1.

Like with Moss, Davis is likely a depth promotion to guard against an injury concern. Bears starting wide receiver Rome Odunze spent the entire week of practice as a limited participant due to a calf injury, and while he told reporters Friday that he is planning to play, the team officially listed him as “questionable” on the injury report.

Odunze seems far more likely to play than Bagent given the difference in their weekly practice participation, but Davis could play either way if the Bears want more receiving depth or another return specialist option.

The Bears also released defensive back Keidron Smith from their practice squad to make room for Moss, cutting him loose just three days after signing him.