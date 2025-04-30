Bears ‘Notable’ UDFA Signing Could Push Jaquan Brisker

The Chicago Bears added 10 undrafted free agents after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, and as is the case every year, there are some interesting names on the list.

According to the folks at Windy City Gridiron, the Bears added the following 10 UDFAs: running back Deion Hankins, safeties Major Burns and Tysheem Johnson, defensive ends Jereme Robinson and Xavier Carlton, wide receivers Jahdae Walker and J.P. Richardson, kicker Jonathan Kim, long snapper Luke Elkin and linebacker Power Echols.

Adam Jahns of The Athletic believes one player on the list has a solid shot at making the team’s 53-man roster, and that’s Burns, in part due to injury concerns related to incumbent safety Jaquan Brisker and the fact that Kevin Byard’s contract is expiring soon.

“Burns is definitely one of the Bears’ more notable UDFA signings,” Jahns wrote on April 29. “He started his college career at Georgia before playing at LSU. So he has faced good competition. He had 47 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups last year for LSU. His experience could help him secure a roster spot because this position does feel in flux. Byard has one year left on his deal, while Brisker has to prove he can stay healthy.”

A Look at New Bears Safety Major Burns, & Why He Could Push Jaquan Brisker

Burns began his collegiate career at Georgia in 2020, appearing in six games as a true freshman. Seeking more on-field opportunities, he transferred to LSU, where he became a cornerstone of the Tigers’ secondary. Over four seasons at LSU, Burns played in 39 games, starting 33, and amassed 213 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Burns’ junior year in 2023 was particularly impressive. He led the team with 93 tackles and added 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. He had a dominant performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, where he netted a career-high 14 tackles.

His senior season in 2024, Burns continued to be a force in the secondary and against the run, finishing with 47 tackles (4.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over 12 games. His college career showcased his steady development into a reliable and impactful safety, and despite going undrafted, he has the potential to succeed at the professional level.

Much will also depend on Brisker, and whether he can stay healthy.

2025 Will Be a Crucial Year for Brisker

Selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2022 draft, Brisker quickly became known for his physical play and Grade A football instincts. But his career has been significantly impacted by a series of concussions, each scarier than the last. His rookie season, he suffered a concussion in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, which led to him missing two games.

The following year, in 2023, Brisker suffered another concussion after a collision during a two-point conversion attempt against the Raiders. Initially reported as an illness, it was later diagnosed as a concussion, causing him to miss additional games. Despite these setbacks, Brisker continued to perform at a high level when on the field.

In 2024, Brisker’s concussion issues became extremely concerning. He sustained a third concussion in as many seasons during a Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers, following a collision with tight end Tommy Tremble. This injury led to an extended stay in the NFL’s concussion protocol, eventually resulting in his placement on injured reserve. Brisker wound up missing the final 12 games of the season.

Thus, it’s fair to have concerns about his long-term health and future in the league. Brisker says he has been rehabbing all offseason and feels the best he’s “ever felt,” so hopefully he can stay healthy.