Bears Urged to Trade for 55-Sack Pro Bowler to Address Major Team Need

The Chicago Bears continue to be heavily linked to adding another edge rusher this offseason. One new trade proposal has them targeting a proven veteran with 55 career sacks.

In a recent piece for Bleacher Report, NFL writer Kristopher Knox listed seven teams that should pursue Josh Sweat if the Arizona Cardinals decide to make him available via trade.

Notably, Chicago was the very first team mentioned.

Knox pointed to the Bears’ ongoing need for pass-rush help after finishing near the bottom of the NFL in sacks last season. He also referenced previous reports from The Athletic indicating Chicago explored blockbuster options like Maxx Crosby earlier this offseason but ultimately balked at the asking price.

“The Bears still need a high-end complement to Montez Sweat on the edge,” Knox wrote. “Could Chicago make another run at Crosby before the regular season? Sure, but if Josh Sweat becomes available, he might be a more-enticing budget alternative.”

Sweat is coming off arguably the best season of his NFL career after recording 12 sacks with Arizona in 2025. However, reports recently surfaced that he skipped voluntary OTAs and is “not particularly happy” with the Cardinals organization, fueling speculation about a potential trade scenario.

Would the Price Tag Be Too Expensive for Bears?

While the idea of pairing Josh Sweat with Montez Sweat is intriguing, the biggest question for Chicago may come down to cost.

Knox projected Arizona could seek at least a conditional mid-round pick that escalates based on production. However, another Bears-focused report suggested the Cardinals may attempt to push for significantly more because of Sweat’s résumé and contract status.

Sweat still has three years remaining on his four-year, $76.4 million deal and has totaled 55 sacks over the last five seasons combined. Even though he turns 30 next spring, proven pass rushers rarely become available this late in the offseason.

At the same time, Arizona would absorb a massive dead-cap hit by moving him, making any deal complicated financially. That could lower the market slightly, especially with veteran edge rushers like Von Miller and Jadeveon Clowney still available in free agency without requiring trade compensation.

For Chicago, the front office would have to determine whether Sweat is worth sacrificing valuable draft capital after already being hesitant to meet the price for Crosby earlier this offseason.

Josh Sweat Could Be Bears Missing Piece Opposite Montez Sweat

Even with defensive-minded head coach Ben Johnson entering his second season, the Bears still appear to have one glaring roster weakness: consistent edge pressure opposite Montez Sweat.

Chicago finished with one of the league’s lower sack totals in 2025, and the team surprisingly did not add a major pass rusher through either free agency or the NFL Draft. Internal development remains the current plan, with the organization hoping young players like Austin Booker can take a major step forward.

However, adding another proven veteran could dramatically raise the ceiling of the defense.

Josh Sweat has playoff experience, Pro Bowl pedigree, and familiarity with being part of an elite defensive front from his years with the Philadelphia Eagles. If Arizona truly becomes open to discussions, Chicago figures to be one of the teams making calls.

The question is whether the Bears will finally decide the price is worth paying.