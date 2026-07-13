Veteran Coach Takes Shot at ‘Wildly Erratic’ Bears’ QB Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, and that was largely on the back of a strong year from quarterback Caleb Williams. After struggling as a rookie, Williams teamed up with head coach Ben Johnson to form one of the most electric duos in the entire league.

While Williams starred for the Bears last year, he still has a lot of room to grow as he solidifies himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. In ESPN’s latest quarterback rankings ahead of the 2026 season, Williams earned the No. 10 spot for himself, but based on the comments a veteran defensive coach made about him, it’s clear folks around the league aren’t totally sold on him just yet.

Caleb Williams Gets Put on Blast Ahead of 2026 Campaign

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams entered the pros as one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in recent memory. His rookie season was horrifically mismanaged by head coach Matt Eberflus, who ended up getting fired midway through the year by Chicago. As he prepared for his second year in the league, it was clear that the Bears needed to provide a better infrastructure for Williams under center.

It wasn’t always pretty, but Williams generally managed to get the job done for his team. He took a big step forward for Chicago last season (330/568, 3,942 YDS, 27 TD, 7 INT, 77 CAR, 388 YDS, 3 TD), and it led to an 11-6 record and a spot in the playoffs. Williams nearly led the Bears to the NFC Championship Game, but they came up just short in their divisional round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams has proven that he can deliver the goods in crunch time, and he has the ability to make the sort of highlight-worthy plays that can turn a player into a superstar overnight. And yet, while he is already viewed as a top-10 quarterback, he still has some growing to do, as one veteran coach explained with some harsh comments about Williams.

“Wildly erratic,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “Doesn’t always take the layups and still needs to mature into the position. [He] has some of those ‘what is he doing?’ plays.”

Caleb Williams Aiming to Take Another Step Forward in 2026

Williams is a high-risk, high-reward quarterback. He employed a similar style during his time in college with the USC Trojans, and while quarterbacks are generally going to play it safe more often in the NFL, Williams has shown that he isn’t concerned about bucking conventional wisdom in an effort to lead the Bears to more wins.

As the year went on, Williams became better at limiting his head-scratching plays, but it still feels like there’s another level he can reach if he can continue to polish up his game. Following up his breakout 2026 campaign is going to be easier said than done, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Williams earn his first Pro Bowl selection this year.