Bears Insider Suggests $110 Million Star Wants Caleb Williams Benched

It has been a whirlwind 24 hours at Halas Hall, with the Chicago Bears announcing they have fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, replacing him with passing game coordinator Thomas Brown.

Now, a new rumor is making the rounds, and it’s a doozy. After the news of Waldron’s firing broke, Marc Silverman of ESPN 1000’s “Waddle & Silvy” revealed it was something several players had asked for.

“After talking to a few people with knowledge of the situation, players went to Matt Eberflus & Ryan Poles asking them to make a change at offensive coordinator,” Silvy wrote on X, adding another eyebrow-raiser: “There have also been a few veteran players requesting (backup QB Tyson) Bagent starts.”

So, is there any truth to Silverman’s assertions? Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog has been one of the team’s most plugged-in insiders for well over 10 years. He trusts Silvy. Silverman also offered up this nugget: “Why on earth would you question Silvy? It’s pretty obvious DJ Moore isn’t having any fun,” Hughes wrote on X.

Woof. Let’s discuss.

Is There Any Truth to Rumor DJ Moore Wants Caleb Williams Benched?

Why on earth would you question Silvy? It’s pretty obvious DJ Moore isn’t having any fun. https://t.co/SZaJ4c8BiD — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) November 12, 2024

Silverman, who first reported the Bears were unhappy with former wide receiver Chase Claypool before the team ultimately cut him in 2023, doesn’t break news often, but when he does, he’s usually very accurate. Referencing the tumultuous tenure of former head coach Marc Trestman, who benched former starting QB Jay Cutler in favor of Jimmy Clausen back in 2014, Silvy says a similar situation could be brewing in the Bears’ locker room right now with Bagent and rookie QB Caleb Williams.

The Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 overall picking this year’s draft. While he has struggled at times, much of that can be pinned on Waldron. More concerning is the idea some of Williams’ teammates want the rookie signal-caller benched.

“We’re in the movie “Groundhog Day.” Different coach, different players, but it’s the same ownership, the same uniform and the same story,” Silverman said later on his November 12 show. “Hopefully, they’ll be rejuvenated because of this, because they got their way,” he added, in reference to his report the players wanted Waldron ousted. “When you’ve been enabled, and then when they (coaches) listen to you and give you your way, you know you can get away with it and ask for more.”

So, What’s Going On With DJ Moore?

There is concern mounting in Chicago about Moore’s lack of chemistry with Williams. Both players have acknowledged that for one reason or another — or maybe several — they haven’t been able to get on the same page.

“Obviously it’s not in a place, from the past games, a place where we would like it, both of us,” Williams about Moore, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s frustrating ’cause you got a guy so special, and not being able to connect and hit on certain passes is frustrating for myself and I know frustrating for him.”

The Bears inked Moore to a four-year, $110 million contract, which included $82.6 million in guaranteed money. This extension made him the highest-paid receiver in Bears history and likely ensured his presence as a key offensive weapon for years to come.

Moore had a career year with the team in 2023. Throughout his 2023 campaign, his first with the Bears, Moore showcased his elite receiving abilities. Here are the numbers he put up last year — when former Bears QB Justin Fields was throwing him the ball:

Receptions: 96

Receiving Yards: 1,364

Receiving Touchdowns: 8

Rushing Attempts: 4

Rushing Yards: 21

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

Hughes is another knowledgable source for Bears tidbits. It’s very telling he named Moore and Moore alone when referencing which vets Silvy was referring to. Does DJ Moore want Caleb Williams benched in favor of Bagent? We may never know.

New Bears OC Thomas Brown will make his debut Week 11 vs. the rival Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. We’ll see if he can help get Williams and Moore on the same page.