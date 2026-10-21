Bears Re-Emerge as Top Trade Suitors for $23 Million Pro Bowl DT

The Chicago Bears wanted to trade for defensive tackle Vita Vea ahead of the regular season. And while that didn’t happen, they may soon get a second chance.

“The #Bears and #Bills were among the teams with interest in trading for Vita Vea, but the #Bucs never wanted to move him, per sources,” Jordan Schultz reported via X on August 19. “The deal is now done and Vea is under contract in total for 2 years, $54M.”

While Chicago was unable to get a deal done then, the chance to complete an agreement may be rolling around again ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on November 10. Dan Graziano of ESPN suggested on Wednesday, October 21 that Vea is a sleeper candidate to change teams in the next few weeks for a multitude of reasons.

“The Buccaneers are 1-5. Vea is 31 years old, and he and the team begrudgingly came to a compromise agreement on his contract during training camp,” Graziano wrote. “The Bucs didn’t act as if he was part of their long-term future, and if teams come looking for a big, run-stuffing defensive tackle, Tampa would be silly not to listen.”

Vita Vea Represents Good Financial Value in Trade for Team Like Bears

Chicago has struggled at the point of attack and could have used more help up the middle of the defense even before defensive ends Montez Sweat (two-game suspension) and Dayo Odeyingbo (minimum of four-game IR stint with quad injury) exited the starting lineup ahead of last week’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bears’ roster closely matches Graziano’s description of the sort of team that makes sense as a Vea trade partner in 2026.

“He is on a minimum salary this year and is guaranteed $23 million for 2027, which would rank about 15th in terms of cap numbers for defensive tackles in the league,” Graziano continued. “If you need interior D-line help right now and don’t mind paying Vea $23 million next season at age 32, why not call to see what it would take to get him out of Tampa?”

Vita Vea Could Cost Bears 2nd-Round Draft Pick in Trade

Bill Barnwell of ESPN did not include Vea in his group of Buccaneers players worthy of a first-round pick in trade, mostly due to his age. That said, Chicago may still have to come with a second-round pick if Tampa Bay is willing to discuss moving Vea.

Of course, the Bears would be better bought at a third-rounder, which might actually be the appropriate value for the two-time Pro Bowler. However, the number of teams in need of a high quality DT and the type of floor and ceiling raiser Vea could be for a contender will probably create a bidding war if the Buccaneers do, in fact, put him on the trade block.

Another option for Chicago on the interior of the defensive line is to reach out to the Indianapolis Colts about a deal for DT DeForest Buckner, though he is likely to be just as expensive, if not more so, than Vea.