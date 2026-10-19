Bears’ New Trade Option Emerges in Form of $46 Million DT With Odeyingbo Out

The Chicago Bears escaped Atlanta with a much-needed victory on Sunday, and did so in no small part due to the return of CB Kyler Gordon and the three sacks/two forced fumbles he mustered in his first game back. But if the Bears want to win the division and get back to the playoffs for a second year in a row, they’ll need more from the defensive line than they’re getting.

Montez Sweat faces another game sidelined due to a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Meanwhile, Dayo Odeyingbo is out at least three more contests after the Bears sent him to the injured reserve list (IR) following a quadriceps injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

Chicago was a candidate to sign a pass-rusher in free agency, but didn’t. The Bears have remained in need of more depth and talent on the D-line through six games, yet still nothing.

The trade deadline is approaching on November 10, and it makes more sense now than ever for general manager Ryan Poles — who is known for splash in-season trades — to go after a difference-maker on the defensive front.

DeForest Buckner in Last Year of Contract, Unhappy With Colts’ Trajectory

An obvious candidate is outside linebacker Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers, but a different option may have presented himself to the Bears on October 18.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was furious following his team’s loss to the formerly winless Titans in Week 6, which he expressed openly during a postgame interview, even while holding back.

“I mean I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year, so…” Buckner said.

“Colts DT DeForest Buckner very clearly biting his tongue after today’s loss to the Titans,” Stephen Holder of ESPN wrote on X. “Oddly, I don’t see this kind of anger from other guys, which is notable.”

Buckner is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro across his 11-year career. Now in his age-32 season, the DT has tallied 26 tackles, including four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, four sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble across six games played.

He is also in the final season of his two-year, $46 million contract and has a base salary of $13 million. That means any team trading for Buckner this week would assume just $8.67 million in salary owed over the remainder of the season and face no commitments beyond the current campaign.

Buckner is still among the elite pass-rushing interior defensive linemen in the league, based on his advanced metrics at Pro Football Focus.

Khalil Mack Remains Viable Bears’ Trade Target

While the Colts (2-4) may not be ready to move on from Buckner just yet, a couple more losses over the next few weeks probably at least seals the deal with Indy as sellers. That said, Mack remains a viable trade target even if Buckner never develops into one.

Mack is a former Bear and current outside linebacker for the Chargers (0-6), who are technically the worst team in football through six weeks. They have reportedly remained obstinate in their position that they don’t want to sell off talent in the coming weeks, but its not even a writing-on-the-wall situation in L.A. any longer, it’s a nail-in-the-coffin set of circumstances for this season.

Mack is on a one-year deal and easily movable. He is also potentially gettable for an early Day 3 draft pick, while Buckner’s trade price would probably prove more costly.