Bears’ WR3 Battle Is Bigger Than Fans Realize

The Chicago Bears have no shortage of interesting position battles entering training camp, but none may generate more attention than the competition for the No. 3 wide receiver job.

At first glance, it looks like a straightforward battle between second year receiver Jahdae Walker and veteran free agent addition Kalif Raymond. But the deeper you look, the more obvious it becomes that this competition is about much more than who sits third on the depth chart behind Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III…

With Ben Johnson’s offense expected to feature multiple tight end sets and rookie speedster Zavion Thomas waiting in the wings, the Bears’ WR3 battle could ultimately shape how the offense evolves throughout the 2026 season.

Why Kalif Raymond has the early edge

Kalif Raymond followed Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson from Detroit on a one year deal worth up to $5.1 million, and the praise since he arrived hasn’t been subtle.

“You wouldn’t know looking at him right now that he’s 31 going on 32,” Johnson said. “He has got this vertical push to his game where he comes raging off the football and, if you’re a DB, you can’t help but back up. That carries over with all of the routes that he runs.”

His main competitor is Jahdae Walker, who earned his spot the hard way. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2025, he was inactive for seven of Chicago’s first twelve games as he logged just six offensive snaps total during that stretch.

Then December happened and Walker turned six catches into two touchdowns down the stretch, including the game tying score against Green Bay that kept the Bears’ NFC North hopes alive, and he racked up 78 snaps over the final three games.

That, along with his chemistry with Caleb Williams (Williams let Walker stay with him temporarily until he found a place of his own), could give Walker the edge if he continues to develop nicely.

The rookie nobody’s talking about enough

But here’s where things get complicated.

Chicago Bears third round pick Zavion Thomas ran a 4.28 at the combine, and he’s already forcing his way into a conversation that was supposed to be a two man race.

Thomas has looked great at OTAs, including a deep touchdown from Williams, and the belief inside Halas Hall is that he won’t just be a receiver. He’ll take snaps out of the backfield too, the kind of speed in space usage that made Jahmyr Gibbs a problem in Detroit.

My read is that Raymond opens the season as the WR3, the same way Olamide Zaccheaus did in week 1 last year before Luther Burden eventually took that role over. Walker keeps climbing as the season goes and claims the job for good at some point in the second half. Thomas, meanwhile, carves out his own niche as a gadget piece who touches the ball in ways neither of the other two can.

For now, though, the Chicago Bears don’t just have a battle for WR3. They have multiple young playmakers pushing for offensive snaps, and however Ben Johnson ultimately divides those opportunities could have a major impact on one of the NFL’s most exciting offenses in 2026.