Bears’ 3rd Round Pick Looking Like A Draft Steal Ahead of Training Camp

The Chicago Bears have officially wrapped up the first stages of their offseason program. As the team prepares for a ramp-up in Training Camp, set to start in late July, they took notable strides throughout OTAs and minicamp. Most apparent was the team’s comfort level under Ben Johnson’s heading into year two. Several players acknowledged in media sessions how significant the difference was having a year under their belts in Johnson’s system. Perhaps that makes it even more impressive that first-year rookie Zavion Thomas stood out as much as he did during this portion of the year.

The Bears selected Thomas out of LSU with the 89th pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft. The initial choice to take Thomas with such a high draft slot was a bit surprising, given the Bears have an expected two-man race for the top spot in the receiver room and just signed a similar style player, Kalif Raymond, in free agency.

However, once Thomas got on the field, it became evident why the team pursued him so highly. Thomas’ 4.28-second 40-yard dash speed has been on full display and has gotten the media and, more importantly, his teammates and coaches’ attention.

Ben Johnson Looking To Harness Potential Of Zavion Thomas

When asked about what drew the team to Thomas, Johnson raved about the rookie’s college tape. “It’s what he showed at LSU and Mississippi State before then,” Johnson told reporters on June 10th.

“He’s got a long highlight reel in terms of showcasing that speed in the SEC. He tends to make a play almost every single day right now that says ‘OK, if we can harness all of this energy and make sure that we can trust him and he’s going to align where he needs to and run the route the way we need him to, that we really could use him and he could be a big weapon for us this year.'”

While Thomas is expected to push Raymond for reps during the season, ironically, it was the veteran who told the media that he left the Lions to reunite with Johnson because of his ability to put players in the best position to succeed within their skill sets.

Thomas offers variety beyond just his receiving ability because of his unique skill set. His elite speed offers value beyond just the receiving game. Expect Johnson to fully maximize what Thomas offers in the rushing and return game as well.

Sports Illustrated’s Jerry Markarian currently predicts Thomas’s rookie season statline to be: 30 catches, 420 receiving yards, 35 attempts, 200 rushing yards, 3 receiving TDs, 30 attempts (KR), 880 yards, 1 Return TD.

While perhaps not rookie-of-the-year numbers, anywhere close to this type of production would make Thomas one of the biggest steals of the entire draft and a budding star.

Bears To Get A Better Look At Dillon Thieneman During Training Camp

While Thomas has received a lot of offseason buzz, he is not the only rookie who has stood out so far. The Bears’ first-round pick, Dillon Thieneman, has also been generating noise through the early portion of the offseason. However, whereas Thomas’ greatest trait was easier to witness at this point, Thieneman is expected to make a much bigger impact once the pads come on during Training Camp.