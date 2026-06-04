Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors Take a Bengals Turn

While the Cincinnati Bengals have spent most of the offseason revamping their defense, While the Cincinnati Bengals have spent most of the offseason revamping their defense, the team’s offense could still use additional depth.

Last season, Cincinnati proved capable of having an explosive offense even with the absence of quarterback Joe Burrow, as they finished as a top-10 scoring unit despite Burrow missing most of the season.

However, despite re-signing key pieces like Dalton Risner and Joe Flacco in the offseason, the Bengals could still use depth at running back and other skill positions. As a result, the team has been linked to five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara in a blockbuster trade.

Bengals Linked to Alvin Kamara

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently named Kamara as a potential trade candidate, after the New Orleans Saints signed running back Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency. Graziano wrote:

“The Saints’ beloved veteran turns 31 in July and posted career lows in touches (164) and scrimmage yards (657) in 2025. New Orleans doled out big money to Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency and has a crowded RB room that also includes Kendre Miller, Audric Estime and Ty Chandler. Kamara has one year left on his contract, which has been amended so many times it’s difficult to truly assess the size of the dead money burden New Orleans will take on whenever he’s gone.

It’s hard to see a team offering too much for Kamara at this point in his career. But if he lands in the right kind of backfield and the right kind of role, he could have a chance to go out with a bang. Maybe a place such as Cincinnati or Green Bay has a way to use him to help the offense.”

Regarding the state of the running back position, ClutchPoints’ Dan Fappiano wrote: “One position to the Bengals could look at add at is running back. Chase Brown is locked in as the starter, but Cincinnati still needs some extra talent alongside him.”

Cincinnati Bengals Running Backs

Additionally, Graziano also named the Bengals as a potential destination for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner as he wrote:

“A team looking for a reliable veteran back could make a move for Conner if he’s having a hard time getting carries. The Bengals and Giants jump to mind; they were looking for running back help this offseason but didn’t bring in much.”

Regarding Cincinnati’s possible interest in Conner or Kamara, Fappiano added: “Brown should still be expected to lead the Bengals running backs in terms of touchdowns. Conner or Kamara would at least give Cincinnati a bit more thump and experience at the position.”

Bengals starting running back Chase Brown is fresh off the best season of his career, after he totaled over 1,000 rushing yards. Additionally, Brown caught 69 passes for 437 receiving yards. However, the team could still benefit from adding depth behind Brown, particularly if it views an available veteran as an upgrade over Samaje Perine.

Additionally, former Bengals Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon remains a free agent; however, his health status remains unclear.