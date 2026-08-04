NFL Reveals Big Announcement on Bengals-Buccaneers Week 1 Matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting closer to the official kickoff of the 2026 season, with the team looking to get back into the playoffs.

But before the Bengals can lock down a spot, they’ll have to earn their keep on the field. Cincinnati will open its 2026 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving them an intriguing opponent to start the year.

The Bengals and Buccaneers are scheduled to face off in Week 1 on Sept. 13 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, with kickoff set for 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Bengals-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 Announcement

While the season is still a few weeks away from starting, the NFL has announced the broadcast plans for Week 1 games. This includes the Bengals and Buccaneers matchup, with the game getting Kevin Kugler, Daryl “Moose” Johnston, and Allison Williams on FOX in the 1 p.m. slot.

NFL on FOX Week 1 Commentator Teams *1 pm

Falcons at Steelers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver Bears at Panthers: Adam Amin, Drew Brees, and Kristina Pink Saints at Lions: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Megan Olivi Bucs at Bengals: Kevin Kugler, Daryl “Moose”… — Ron Carthen (@rcarthen) August 4, 2026

With the NFL broadcast lists starting to come out, fans are getting excited with the season just a few weeks away. The Bengals and Buccaneers will both be looking for bounce-back years after missing the playoffs last season.

Bengals 2026 Outlook

After missing the playoffs for three seasons in a row, the Bengals will try to turn the page on this era of football. With star quarterback Joe Burrow under center, the Bengals have to maximize every season he’s with the team.

Burrow has dealt with some injury issues over the last few years, which has limited the ceiling of this group. But Burrow is ready to go, and the Bengals are hopeful that the injury problems are behind him.

The Bengals offense should once again be very strong, but the defense has always been the big question for this team. Last season, the Bengals defense was one of the worst in the NFL, so the front office decided to address the issues over the offseason.

Cincinnati brought in multiple veteran defenders to help bolster the unit, including a blockbuster trade for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence brings a certain energy and stability to this Bengals’ defense, giving them a player that opposing offenses have to focus on.

This should open the door for others to make plays, and with the style of play that defensive coordinator Al Golden wants to use, Cincinnati’s defense could be fun to watch.

Pass rusher Boye Mafe comes over from the Seattle Seahawks, bringing championship experience with him, same with safety Bryan Cook, who left the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is a make-or-break year for the Bengals, with there being real pressure on the organization to get back to the postseason. But after reaching the Super Bowl a few years ago, the goal isn’t just the playoffs, but rather competing for a title.

If the Bengals can’t get over the hump this season, there will likely be big changes coming throughout the organization. Cincinnati has the tools to make a surprise run, but it all starts with building the team up with training camp already underway and the preseason beginning soon.