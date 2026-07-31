Adam Schefter Doubles Down on Bold Bengals Playoffs Prediction

The 2026 NFL season is only a few weeks away from fully getting going, with training camp having started all across the league.

Each team is chasing the Seattle Seahawks for the right to be called Super Bowl champions. But it’s the work that is put in over the offseason and training camp that ultimately determines how successful a team can be.

And one team that has been getting a lot of hype entering the season is the Cincinnati Bengals. After missing the playoffs for a third straight year, Cincinnati enters 2026 with high hopes of getting back to the postseason, and even making a deep run.

Many people around the NFL have picked the Bengals to be a true sleeper in the AFC this year. After a strong offseason that saw Cincinnati completely revamp the defensive unit, 2026 could be a special year for the Bengals.

Playoffs Incoming For Cincinnati Bengals?

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is one of the people who has been high on the Bengals entering the year, with him saying they could potentially go on a Super Bowl run recently.

Now, the insider has doubled down on his thoughts around the group, discussing Cincinnati while on The Pat McAfee Show.

“They have made some impressive moves on the defensive side of the ball; they knew how bad the defense was. They were out and addressed it. Dexter Lawrence was the big acquisition…and Dexter Lawrence brings a certain element of talent and leadership to that lineup…they know how important this year is…that this year, they have a chance to make a real run, that has a favorable schedule, that has the talent in place, that people aren’t expecting,” Schefter said. Look, if we go back and look, there have been at least four new teams that have made the NFL playoffs every single year for the last 36 seasons.”

Cincinnati could be a strong contender to be one of those teams to get back into the playoffs this year. The Bengals will try to start the tear off on a high note, with the first game being at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13.

Bengals 2026 Season Outlook

With a new defensive unit in place, the Bengals’ chances to succeed have jumped up considerably. Over the last few years, Cincinnati has been held back by a poor defense, letting the offense down time and time again.

But the front office said enough was enough, learning from some previous mistakes. Now, the team has the pieces needed to get back to a place of contention in the AFC.

This group has been battle-tested in the past, with the Bengals reaching the Super Bowl in 2021, followed by an appearance in the AFC Championship Game in 2022. Cincinnati isn’t afraid of any team, and with a healthy Joe Burrow under center, the sky is the limit for them.

Injuries have limited the overall ceiling of this team as well, so the hope is that the injury bug is behind them. 2026 is arguably the most important year in franchise history for the Bengals, because if they don’t succeed, major changes are likely coming across the organization.