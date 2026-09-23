Anonymous NFL Exec Drops Joe Burrow Truth Bomb After Bengals Week 2 Win

The Cincinnati Bengals have bucked their recent history of slow starts to the regular season by picking up a pair of victories to begin the 2026 campaign. After winning a shootout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, the Bengals stymied the Houston Texans in Week 2, holding the high-powered offense to just six points.

Cincinnati hasn’t been perfect, but it is putting points on the board, and its defense looks like a real asset for the first time in years. Things are going quite well for this team, but according to one anonymous NFL executive, he cited star quarterback Joe Burrow when explaining why he thinks this is only the start for the Bengals.

Anonymous NFL Executive Gets Real on Bengals’ Fast Start

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Over the past few years, we’ve seen the Bengals struggle to dig themselves out of a hole after struggling out of the gate. Injuries to Burrow and other key players certainly haven’t helped, but so far, things have been different for this team, and while the season is only two games old, this is the best spot Cincy has been in since the 2022 campaign.

Typically, when the Bengals are winning, it’s because of Burrow. And while he’s been solid (45/66, 461 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT), he actually hasn’t been the main reason for the team’s success. That would be the defense, as it limited the Texans’ offense in Week 2 after forcing four turnovers against the Bucs in its season opener.

We’ve seen it take a while for Burrow to get going in the past, and once he does, the offense looks borderline unstoppable. With the defense already stepping up to the plate, one anonymous exec believes that Cincinnati’s strong start to the season is real, while also predicting that they will build up their lead atop the AFC North division.

“Look, Burrow hasn’t heated up yet and we know he’s a slow starter,” the executive told Jason La Canfora of casino.org. “They have a chance to build a little cushion here.”

Are the Bengals a Legitimate Super Bowl Contender?

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals in action during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

You can make an argument that when Burrow is playing his best football, there isn’t another quarterback in the league better than him. Obviously, the numbers above aren’t anything to write home about, but there’s reason to believe that Burrow is just getting started, and once he finds his footing, that could spell trouble for the rest of the league.

Again, it’s tough to make any sweeping assessments after just two games, but the early returns are quite encouraging in Cincinnati. Things aren’t exactly getting any easier in Week 3, as a tough divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers awaits the team, but if they keep playing as they have in the first two games of the season, they should manage to escape this contest with their third win of the season.