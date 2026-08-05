Bengals’ 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Pick-Sixes Joe Burrow at Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals’ remodeled defense delivered another strong practice Tuesday, and one of its most accomplished newcomers supplied the closing statement.

Bryan Cook intercepted Joe Burrow on the final snap of 11-on-11 work and returned the pass for a touchdown.

The safety broke from the top of a quarters coverage, stepped in front of Mitch Tinsley and completed the return after pressure from Boye Mafe forced Burrow to move in the pocket, per a Bengals.com’s Aug. 5 training camp report.

The play mattered more because Cook had let an earlier opportunity slip through his hands near the goal line.

“He had a good break on the ball; we had some pressure and made Joe move in the pocket,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said.

Cook’s response offered a compact example of what Cincinnati hoped to gain when it made him one of the key additions to its defensive overhaul.

Cook Gives Bengals the Finish They Were Missing

The Bengals signed Cook to a three-year contract in March after four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cincinnati native arrived with 47 regular-season starts, 228 tackles, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions.

He also brought two Super Bowl rings and experience inside a defense that regularly played deep into January.

Cook’s track record made him an appealing fit for a Cincinnati unit that needed to improve its tackling and communication.

The Bengals led the NFL in missed tackles last season, while Cook posted one of the league’s lowest missed-tackle rates among safeties.

Pro Football Focus also gave Cook an 83.2 coverage grade in 2025, fourth among NFL safeties.

Those numbers help explain why Tuesday’s interception isn’t just a one-off training camp highlight, as Cook was brought home to provide versatility and sturdy tackling.

Cook nearly intercepted Burrow during seven-on-seven work before taking advantage of his final chance.

A day earlier, he said Cincinnati’s defense was growing at a “rapid rate” and praised the speed at which the group was playing.

The evidence has started to appear across several practices.

New Bengals Pass Rush Is Helping the Secondary

Cook’s pick-six also showed how Cincinnati’s defensive additions could work together.

Mafe’s rush hurried Burrow, preventing the quarterback from waiting for the route to develop. And then Cook recognized the throw, drove toward Tinsley and finished the play.

That sequence is what the Bengals envisioned when they put capital into multiple levels of the defense.

Cook joined Jordan Battle at safety, while Mafe became part of a renovated front intended to create more uncomfortable pockets for opposing quarterbacks.

Cook said communication has become a defining feature of the group.

Cincinnati’s defenders are encouraged to share what they see, even when they might be wrong, and the constant discussion has allowed the unit to play faster.

The approach has benefited younger players as well.

The former Kansas City Chief has praised second-year linebacker Barrett Carter’s willingness to learn and communicate, while Bengals.com reported that his presence has also helped Battle.

Training camp interceptions against Burrow won’t cement anyone’s legacy.

But it’s a useful test against one of the league’s most demanding quarterbacks and a talented collection of receivers.

All in all, Cook needed two chances Tuesday.

He finished the second one in the end zone, giving Cincinnati an early glimpse of why it brought a two-time champion home.