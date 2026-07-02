Bengals’ $70 Million Defensive Superstar Gets Massive Message Ahead of Camp

The Bengals traded for Dexter Lawrence earlier this offseason, and it cost them the 10th overall selection in 2026.

The trade was probably worth it, as Lawrence is an absolute force on the interior defensive line. There were no interior linemen with the dominance that Lawrence possesses available in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bengals knew that, and used that knowledge to their advantage.

Now, Lawrence and the Bengals are patiently waiting for 2026 training camp to begin. As well all wait with anticipation, Dexter Lawrence got a massive message.

Bengals IDL Dexter Lawrence Receives Huge Message Ahead of 2026 Training Camp

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently put together a list of veterans on new teams that he’s most excited to see during training camp. On that list, you could find Bengals IDL Dexter Lawrence, along with an explanation as to why.

“Adding Lawrence was costly, but it will give Cincinnati a difference-making defender who can lead by example. ‘It’s part of my role to allow people to understand my knowledge of the game and to grow in that sense. I’m just excited to keep growing with them and learning,’ Lawrence said, per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

While the Bengals are still likely to lead with Joe Burrow and their explosive offense, we wouldn’t expect their defense to always be a step or two behind in training camp. Lawrence should help the defense, which ranked 31st overall last season, to gain some valuable confidence over the summer.