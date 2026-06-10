Bengals Get New Alvin Kamara Trade Report

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be all-in this season. That became evident once the team traded for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and gave up the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Additionally, they signed free agents Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen to contracts worth up to $125 million combined. With the team already possessing superstar talent on the offensive side of the ball, these moves were made to raise the floor of the defense, which struggled last season.

However, what Cincinnati has not done as much is add offensive talent to boost what was already a top-10 unit last season. With a few months left before the season kicks off, that may still change as Cincinnati could potentially go after New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.

Cincinnati Bengals Get New Alvin Kamara Report

The Cincinnati Bengals were linked to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, who said regarding Kamara, “If he lands in the right kind of backfield and the right kind of role, he could have a chance to go out with a bang. Maybe a place such as Cincinnati or Green Bay has a way to use him to help the offense.”

Unlike other situations, such as Dexter Lawrence with the New York Giants, Kamara does not appear to want out of New Orleans, despite the team not appearing to be close to contention. While Lawrence requested a trade out of New York, Kamara appears content to remain with the Saints.

Kamara’s agent, Brad Cicala, recently told NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, “We plan on playing for the Saints in 2026.”

While Kamara feels that way, the feeling may not be mutual for the Saints. After signing running back Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency to a four-year, $48 million contract, the team may want to move on from Kamara, who has a $10.4 million cap hit in 2026.

Additionally, Saints head coach Kellen Moore appeared excited about the possibility of pairing Kamara with Etienne, as he said, “I’m excited to get him in the fold with Travis.”

Trade Possibilities

Of course, expecting Moore to say otherwise was likely unrealistic as Kamara remains a member of the Saints roster and has reported to minicamp. Last season, the Saints had interest from other teams in acquiring Kamara, but neither the Saints nor Kamara wanted to move on.

Regarding Cincinnati’s potential interest in Kamara, Bengals on SI’s Landon Belote wrote:

“Whether it is Connor, Kamara or somebody else, the Bengals giving up assets in order to acquire a veteran running back just feels unnecessary at this point in time.

The team believes heavily in Perine as Brown’s backup, and whether or not they extend Brown, his replacement would likely come in the form of a rookie in next year’s draft.

If Brown and Perine both were to go down, then a trade could be in the cards. But it likely would be a situation similar to when they acquired Khalil Herbert, who was swapped for a late Day 3 draft pick with the Chicago Bears.”