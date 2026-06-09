Bengals Urged To Avoid Alvin Kamara Trade After Latest Report

Despite primarily focusing on defense, the Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly interested in adding a second running back this offseason.

As things stand, it appears they will move forward with Chase Brown as their starting running back with veteran Samaje Perine as the primary backup. However, the team has recently been linked to two former stars, who could provide Cincinnati with some valuable depth.

However, an analyst has now given his thoughts on a potential trade for five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, urging the team to avoid the blockbuster move.

Cincinnati Bengals Urged to Avoid Alvin Kamara Trade

After the latest report by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, in which he linked Kamara to the Bengals when he said, “Kamara has one year left on his contract, which has been amended so many times it’s difficult to truly assess the size of the dead money burden New Orleans will take on whenever he’s gone… It’s hard to see a team offering too much for Kamara at this point in his career. But if he lands in the right kind of backfield and the right kind of role, he could have a chance to go out with a bang. Maybe a place such as Cincinnati or Green Bay has a way to use him to help the offense.”

However, USA Today’s Chris Roling wrote for Bengals Wire:

“The Cincinnati Bengals are in win-now mode. But it’s a measured thing, not just something that features the front office making reckless moves.

Hence, the Alvin Kamara idea making the rounds a little too silly.”

Roling added:

“But this is where the Bengals being “all-in” starts to create some issues. Kamara will turn 31 this summer and has had problems staying on the field. Plus, he’s a $10.4 million cap hit in 2026 … Kamara might be fun in a Joe Burrow offense. But so might a lot of weapons around the NFL. The logistics have to match up, and with this one, they just don’t.”

Alvin Kamara’s Decline

The star running back has declined over the past few seasons as he has not been selected to the Pro Bowl since 2021, after previously making the Pro Bowl the first five years of his career.

2025 marked the worst season of his career as he failed to surpass 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time. However, Kamara is only two years removed from a strong 2024 season in which he totaled nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns.

Kamara was the worst graded running back in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus in 2025. Despite being known for his receiving skills throughout his career, Kamara was ranked 52nd out of 55 qualified running backs in that department.

While taking a flyer on a player as talented as Kamara may not be a bad idea, as Roling mentioned, his $10.4 million cap hit is likely a reason the Bengals may not want to do the move. Cincinnati is currently the team with the second fewest available salary cap space in the NFL, according to OverTheCap. It is possible that the Saints absorb some of Kamara’s salary in order to facilitate a trade; however, that would likely require Cincinnati sending a decent draft pick to New Orleans.