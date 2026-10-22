Bengals Could Reunite Al Golden With Former Notre Dame Standout in Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals could reunite defensive coordinator Al Golden with a former Notre Dame standout ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart has emerged as an intriguing trade target for Cincinnati as the Bengals look to strengthen their defense.

The connection goes beyond Hart’s ability on the football field. The 25-year-old defensive back previously played under Golden at Notre Dame, giving the Bengals’ defensive coordinator firsthand experience with what Hart could bring to Cincinnati.

With Los Angeles struggling through a 0-6 start to the season, the Chargers could face some difficult decisions about their roster in the coming weeks.

Bengals Floated as Potential Trade Destination for Cam Hart

In an October 21 article for Cincy Jungle, Bengals analyst Dale Altman identified Hart as a player Cincinnati should consider acquiring before the trade deadline.

Hart stands out as a particularly interesting trade target because of his age, production, and previous connection to Golden.

In Altman’s article, he writes that Hart has earned a 73.8 coverage grade this season while recording two interceptions. At 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, he also possesses the size Cincinnati could use on the outside.

Hart was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He remains on his rookie contract, which makes his salary affordable in comparison to other higher-profile trade targets.

While no evidence of trade talks has been reported, with the Chargers sitting at 0-6, many analysts, including Altman, are looking at them as potential sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

With the Bengals trying to compete in the hyper-competitive AFC North, an aggressive move for a familiar player makes a lot of sense.

Al Golden Could Reunite With Former Notre Dame Standout

The most interesting element of a potential Hart trade is his history with Golden.

Before returning to Cincinnati in 2025, Golden spent three seasons as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator from 2022 through 2024.

Hart played for Golden during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, finishing his college career before entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Golden’s defenses were among the nation’s strongest during his time in South Bend.

Notre Dame ranked fourth nationally in passing yards allowed in 2023 under Golden, surrendering just 154.2 yards per game.

Hart was part of that defense and gained experience operating in Golden’s system before making the jump to the NFL.

A reunion could give Cincinnati a player who would already have some understanding of Golden’s coaching tendencies.

How Cam Hart Could Fit Into the Bengals’ Secondary

Hart could slot in well to Cincinnati’s secondary.

The Bengals placed starting slot cornerback Jalen Davis on IR after Week 3. The Bengals have relied on Dax Hill’s versatility since, moving him from outside to slot corner.

Adding Hart as a capable outside corner could allow the Bengals to keep that arrangement long-term. It would also provide them with more depth if Davis is able to return from the IR.

The Bengals have already been linked to other potential defensive acquisitions, including Chargers safety Derwin James.

Hart would represent a different type of investment.

He is a younger, cheaper player with room to grow. Those factors could also dissuade the Chargers from wanting to move Hart, although their 0-6 start could prompt the team to consider changes.

For the Bengals, the fit is clear. They could have the chance to acquire a talented young player with an affordable contract and scheme familiarity.

For now, Hart remains a Charger, and there has been no confirmed indication that either team is pursuing a trade.