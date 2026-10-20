Calls Mount for Bengals to Target All-Pro Safety as Chargers Fall to 0-6

The Cincinnati Bengals could make another blockbuster defensive acquisition ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James has emerged as a potential trade target for Cincinnati, and the Chargers’ disastrous start to the 2026 season could make the possibility worth watching.

As Heavy’s Parker Hurley previously reported, Bengals analyst Joe Goodberry suggested Cincinnati pursue James to bolster its secondary. The idea has since drawn more attention, with Bengals Wire calling the five-time Pro Bowler an intriguing fit for the team.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles fell to 0-6 following Sunday’s 22-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, raising questions about whether the Chargers might consider moving veteran players before the deadline.

For a Bengals team looking to compete for a championship, James could represent an opportunity to make another aggressive move.

Chargers’ 0-6 Start Raises Questions About Derwin James’ Future

When Goodberry initially floated the possibility of Cincinnati acquiring James, the Chargers were already off to a 0-5 start.

Their situation has only deteriorated since then.

Los Angeles suffered its sixth consecutive defeat on October 18, falling 22-6 to Kansas City in a game where the Chargers failed to score a touchdown.

The result sent Los Angeles into its bye week without a victory and with serious questions surrounding the team’s direction.

According to the Chargers’ official website, head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the need for improvements heading into the bye week following the defeat.

Harbaugh also declined to provide firm assurances about offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s future, telling reporters that the organization would evaluate its options.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Chargers could emerge as potential sellers in what appears to be a lost season.

James, an All-Pro safety, would likely have interest from multiple teams around the league if made available.

However, moving him would hardly be straightforward.

The Chargers signed James to a three-year contract extension worth approximately $75.6 million in May 2026, keeping him under contract through the 2029 season.

The 30-year-old safety has also dealt with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the lineup for three consecutive games.

His combination of age, recent injury concerns, and substantial contract could complicate any potential negotiations.

There has been no confirmation that the Chargers are actively shopping James or that Cincinnati has contacted Los Angeles about acquiring him.

Bengals Could Address Major Defensive Need With Derwin James Trade

In an October 19 article for Bengals Wire, Duncan Day identified James as an intriguing trade target for Cincinnati, particularly given the Bengals’ struggles at safety.

The Bengals have dealt with injuries to Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger, while Jordan Battle has experienced an inconsistent start to the season, despite recording two interceptions against the Miami Dolphins.

Day pointed to James’ versatility as one reason the veteran safety could be a valuable addition to defensive coordinator Al Golden’s unit.

The five-time Pro Bowler can play deep safety, cover receivers in the slot, and contribute as a pass rusher. He could also provide Cincinnati with another physical presence against the run.

According to Pro Football Focus grades cited by Day, James has earned a 60.9 overall defensive grade this season, ranking 45th among 93 qualifying safeties. His 77.9 run-defense grade ranks 19th at the position, although his 50.8 coverage grade ranks just 65th.

Those numbers suggest that James could provide an immediate boost against the run, even if his coverage performance has fallen short of his previous All-Pro standards.

The Bengals have already shown a willingness to make major defensive investments, acquiring defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II earlier this year.

Adding James would represent another aggressive attempt to bolster Cincinnati’s defense around Joe Burrow’s championship window.

With Los Angeles sitting at 0-6 and the trade deadline approaching, Cincinnati could have another opportunity to make a major defensive investment.