Bengals’ 2nd-Round Pick Makes Immediate Impact in Preseason Debut

The Cincinnati Bengals have heard good things about Cashius Howell throughout training camp.

On Thursday night, their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft gave them something to evaluate in a game.

Howell recovered a botched handoff at the Detroit Lions’ 7-yard line during the second quarter of Cincinnati’s 16-14 preseason victory. The turnover quickly became points when Joe Flacco connected with Jack Endries for a 4-yard touchdown, giving the Bengals a 10-0 lead.

It was one of two early takeaways for Cincinnati’s defense after Jordan Battle intercepted a tipped pass on Detroit’s opening possession.

For Howell, the recovery provided another positive development after a training camp in which the second-round rookie has steadily worked his way into a bigger role.

“Man, it was fun, to get out there and make an impact with the fumble recovery,” Howell said after the game. “It’s my first game out there, so I’m still getting my feet wet and I still have room to grow.”

Howell Turns Training Camp Buzz Into Game-Day Moment

Howell arrived in Cincinnati with more pressure than the typical second-round selection.

The Bengals didn’t make a first-round pick after dealing the No. 10 selection in the trade that brought Dexter Lawrence II to Cincinnati. Instead, Howell became their first addition of draft weekend when the Bengals selected him No. 41 overall.

The early returns have been encouraging.

Heavy’s Jose Esquer previously detailed how Howell earned opportunities in defensive packages with Cincinnati’s starters after initially finding success against the second team. One of his most notable practice reps came when he drove starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. backward and onto the ground.

Boye Mafe has also praised the rookie’s early progress, predicting Howell could become a significant player once he grows more comfortable.

His new Pro Bowl teammate is seeing something similar.

Lawrence played only three snaps Thursday but kept a close eye on Cincinnati’s younger defenders. When asked afterward what he liked from Howell, Lawrence offered another endorsement.

“He’s good man. I’m excited about him,” Lawrence said, while adding that the rookie still has much to learn.

Howell entered the league with production to match the early praise. ESPN named him the best edge defender in the 2026 draft class in terms of bend and flexibility after he recorded 11.5 sacks during his final season at Texas A&M and 27 over his college career.

Bengals Could Need Howell Earlier Than Expected

One fumble recovery won’t determine Howell’s rookie role, and he didn’t need to force the turnover himself to capitalize on Detroit’s mistake.

The opportunity surrounding him is more significant.

Shemar Stewart has been sidelined during training camp with a knee injury, while the Bengals lost Trey Hendrickson to Baltimore during an offseason overhaul of their defensive front.

That leaves snaps available behind Mafe and Cincinnati’s other edge rushers.

Howell has already started earning some of those opportunities in practice. Thursday offered his first chance to show what could carry over when another team was across the line of scrimmage.

His debut didn’t feature a sack-filled stat sheet, but it did produce a turnover at the 7-yard line that Cincinnati immediately converted into its only touchdown of the night.

As a rookie who has spent training camp forcing his way into the conversation, that’s a useful place to start.