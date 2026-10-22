Bengals Urged to Target Former Top-5 NFL Tackler in Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals could have an opportunity to add one of the NFL’s most productive tacklers from last season ahead of the trade deadline.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray has been identified as a potential trade target for Cincinnati after seeing his role dramatically reduced in 2026.

Gray finished fourth in the NFL with 164 tackles in 2025, emerging as one of the Titans’ most productive defensive players.

But just months later, the 23-year-old has found himself fighting for playing time in Tennessee.

With the Bengals looking to strengthen their defense for a potential playoff run, Gray could represent an intriguing buy-low opportunity.

Bengals Urged to Pursue Cedric Gray in Trade

Bengals analyst Dale Altman of Cincy Jungle identified Gray as a player Cincinnati should consider acquiring.

Altman pointed to Gray’s reduced role following the arrival of rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., suggesting Cincinnati could capitalize on the situation.

Gray was selected by Tennessee in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a productive college career at North Carolina.

After appearing primarily on special teams as a rookie, he broke out during his second NFL season.

Gray recorded 164 tackles, including 97 solo stops, along with one sack and a fumble recovery across 16 games in 2025.

That tackle production ranked Gray fourth in the league.

It wasn’t just the raw numbers, however. Altman also reported Gray having a stellar 92.7 run-defense grade in 2025.

Cedric Gray Speaks Out About Reduced Role With Titans

Gray’s situation in Tennessee makes the proposed trade particularly interesting.

The linebacker entered 2026 looking to build on his breakout campaign, but his playing time has fallen sharply under the Titans’ new coaching staff.

Tennessee drafted Anthony Hill Jr. out of Texas, and the rookie has quickly established himself as a significant part of the defense.

Meanwhile, Gray has been competing with veteran Cody Barton for opportunities.

The former North Carolina standout addressed his frustration during an October 15 interview with Titans reporters.

Gray acknowledged that he wanted to win more games and receive additional playing time, while emphasizing his responsibility to continue competing and supporting the team.

With the Titans struggling to a 1-5 record in 2026, teams might be inclined to inquire about productive players like Gray, especially given his reduced role.

As of now, the Titans have not publicly indicated that Gray is available for trade.

How Cedric Gray Could Fit With the Bengals

For Cincinnati, the appeal of adding another linebacker is fairly straightforward.

The Bengals spent much of the offseason rebuilding their defense, but the linebacker position remains an area where additional competition could be valuable.

The team has already made moves to strengthen its depth, including claiming former Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser off waivers in October.

This move was made in response to reserve linebacker Swayze Bozeman being placed on IR.

Gray would offer the Bengals a more proven NFL starter than Kiser.

His tackling ability and experience against the run could give defensive coordinator Al Golden another option as Cincinnati navigates a competitive AFC North.

This is a trade proposal that could hinge on what the Titans might want in return for Gray. As a young player under team control, they might not be inclined to move him.

However, if the price is right, this move would allow the Bengals to add a proven tackler and run-defender.