Cincinnati Bengals Add 6-Foot-2, 231-Pound Linebacker in Roster Tweak

The Cincinnati Bengals are turning to Jack Kiser.

“Bengals claimed former fourth-round pick, LB Jack Kiser, on waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on October 12.

The move comes as the Bengals placed incumbent linebacker Swayze Bozeman on injured reserve after he broke his forearm in Week 5.

Kiser, 26, was a fourth-round pick, taken 107th overall by the Jaguars in the 2025 draft. The 6-foot-2, 231-pound defender has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2026. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie and will look to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Al Golden.

Kiser has 14 total tackles, with 193 of his 236 snaps on special teams, per Pro Football Reference.

The Bengals could also place tight end Tanner Hudson injured reserve due to a pectoral injury that he suffered, so more moves could be on the way.

Bengals Add Ex-Jaguars LB Jack Kiser

Kiser brought “good football intelligence and “immediate four-phase special teams value” into the league and, now, to the Bengals, per NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein before the 2025 draft.

“Kiser will be a 25-year-old rookie in September, with average physical attributes, but he’s productive and consistent. He understands his limitations and works around them with instincts and positioning, but a lack of speed and length will create smaller margins for error as a pro,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile.

“Struggles to take on and get off blocks, so he’ll have to take a few more chances moving forward. Kiser’s ability to play on third down and special teams boosts his chances of becoming a backup inside linebacker.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler saw the value Kiser could bring, too.

“A well-rounded player with read-react quickness to drive, drop and find the football, although he will have issues shedding once NFL blockers get their hands on him,” Brugler wrote pre-draft.

“Though he might not be a top-tier athlete, he doesn’t look like a liability in space and finds his balance to consistently finish tackles,” Brugler continued. “Kiser is able to key run/pass quickly to consistently be around the ball, and he has the competitive skill set to be a solid backup and special-teamer at the next level. Considering his character and tools, he will make it difficult for NFL coaches to cut him.”