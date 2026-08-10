Cincinnati Bengals’ Offensive Standout Calls Defense ‘Top 5’ in NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals feel good about their defense after improving it from 2025.

Running back Chase Brown has already seen enough to make a much bigger prediction.

While appearing on NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp Live” on Aug. 9, Brown was asked about Cincinnati’s new-look defense after going against it throughout camp.

“That’s a top 10, top 5 defense,” Brown said.

It’s bold call before Cincinnati has played a preseason snap, but Brown has a useful vantage point.

He works every day against a defense that gets tested by Joe Burrow and one of the league’s most accomplished offenses. Brown is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season after finishing 2025 with 1,019 yards, 69 receptions and 11 total touchdowns.

Brown also pointed to the havoc Cincinnati is creating up front and pressure being applied to Burrow, in addition to the communication throughout the unit.

The Bengals missed the postseason three straight years, but the defense soaring could change the entire outlook of the season.

Brown Sees a Different Bengals Defense

Cincinnati needed an overhaul after what happened last season.

Sharp Football Analysis noted that the Bengals allowed 5.2 yards per carry to running backs in 2025, which ranked 31st in the NFL. The defense also finished 29th in yards allowed per pass attempt and 24th in pressure rate.

The front office responded with an aggressive reset.

The Bengals traded the No. 10 overall pick for Dexter Lawrence II, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

Bengals.com reported that Lawrence has faced 1,103 double-teams on pass rushes over the past five seasons, the only interior defensive lineman to reach four figures over that span.

His impact has shown up early in camp.

Bengals.com compared Lawrence’s dominance on some practice days to what Burrow has done offensively in past camps. And on Aug. 9, Lawrence also smothered Brown in the running game during Cincinnati’s most game-like practice of camp.

Cincinnati also added Jonathan Allen, who has 45.5 career sacks, and Boye Mafe to a defensive front that needed more disruption.

Bengals’ Young Defenders Add to Brown’s Confidence

The improvement has stretched past the defensive line.

Barrett Carter has taken over communication duties at middle linebacker and earned Bengals.com Player of the Day honors earlier in camp.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden said Carter and the linebackers are playing faster and downhill while showing far better command of the defense.

The secondary has produced its own encouraging signs.

Bryan Cook, signed in free agency after four seasons in Kansas City, returned an interception of Burrow for a touchdown during an Aug. 4 practice.

DJ Turner II tied for third in the NFL with 18 passes defensed last season, while Jordan Battle finished 2025 with 112 tackles and four interceptions.

Those additions and developments don’t guarantee Brown’s top-five prediction will come true.

They do make it easier to understand why the tone surrounding Cincinnati’s defense has changed so quickly.