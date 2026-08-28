Bengals vs. Eagles Tonight: How to Watch, Odds & Prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals can do a closing check on the back end of their roster tonight.

They also have an opportunity to finish the preseason unbeaten.

Cincinnati visits the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field after improving to 2-0 with a convincing 27-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. Philadelphia is headed in the opposite direction at 0-2, though oddsmakers still give the Eagles the edge at home.

Neither team is expected to rely on its regular starters.

Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s first-team offense have gotten their summer work, turning Friday into extended occasion for the reserves who helped control Chicago last weekend.

The Eagles will go that route as well, making the backup quarterback matchup one of the biggest variables in the finale.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Eagles, Latest Odds

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 28, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Bengals’ official viewing guide lists CBS as the national television broadcast, with Paramount+ and NFL+ providing streaming options. Cincinnati’s radio coverage is available on WCKY 1530, WEBN-FM 102.7 and WLW 700, along with SiriusXM Channel 385.

Philadelphia remains a modest favorite heading into the game.

Sports Illustrated’s Friday DraftKings listing had the Eagles favored by three points, with Philadelphia at minus-155 on the moneyline and Cincinnati at plus-130. The total was 36.5 points.

Prediction markets are displaying confidence in the home team.

Kalshi’s Bengals-Eagles market gave Philadelphia roughly a 56% chance of winning this morning, compared to approximately 44% for Cincinnati, and Polymarket was identical.

The market appears to be giving Philadelphia an edge because of its depth at quarterback. Former Bengals starter Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee are competing behind Jalen Hurts, so you’ve got two experienced options against a reserve-heavy Cincinnati defense.

Bengals Backups Give Cincinnati Upset Chance

Taking Cincinnati isn’t fully out of the norm despite the market leaning toward Philadelphia.

The Bengals’ backup offense did more than survive against Chicago.

Josh Johnson completed 15 of 23 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of the 27-9 win, via the Bengals’ official recap. Cincinnati led 17-9 at halftime before Sean Clifford took over.

Clifford completed 67% of his passes for 126 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Bengals finished with three passing scores even when resting their regular starters.

That production matters in a preseason finale where the players who created it should once again handle most of the meaningful snaps.

Philadelphia has a legitimate advantage in experience with Dalton and McKee. McKee was particularly sharp against New England, completing 16 of 22 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles still lost that game 24-21 and have allowed 24 points in each of their first two preseason contests.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, has won both games while allowing only 23 combined points. Head coach Zac Taylor also made it clear this week that roster spots are available, giving the players on the field much to play for before Sunday’s cutdown deadline.

Philadelphia deserves to be a slight favorite because of its quarterbacks and home field. Three points feels less convincing after the way Cincinnati’s reserves performed against Chicago.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Eagles 20.