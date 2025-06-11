Bengals First Round Draft Pick Gets Personal, Slams Team’s Ownership, Defends Himself And Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals ownership is about as popular as a head cold. Around the league they are known as cheap skates and constantly criticized for the way they treat their players. The latest battles with both the teams All Pro defensive end, Trey Hendrickson, and the teams first round pick, Shemar Stewart, is not doing them any favors.

Trey Hendrickson has been involved in contract negotiations since the end of last season, with communication turning sour last month. Now, in an astonishing new development, rookie first round draft pick Shemar Stewart is voicing his opinion on the whole ordeal.

“In my case, I’m 100% right,” Stewart told ESPN when asked about his own contract dispute. “I’m not asking for nothing that’s never been done before. In [the team’s case], y’all just want to win an argument instead of winning more games, in my opinion.”

These are big words coming from a player who’s never played a down in the NFL. It takes a lot of courage to stand up to the big wigs, but for Stewart, he says he finds respite in the opinions of his teammates.

“It’s made it very easy when the people in your locker room say you’re doing the right things,” Stewart said. “Especially the star players.”

Stewart Continued Ripping The Team On Behalf Of Hendrickson

Stewart wasn’t done there, as he sat in his locker with his head supported by his hands, he continued to air his grievances. This time, he set his sights on his teammate Trey Hendrickson’s contract dispute.

“We all agree Trey is right, right?” Stewart told the room of reporters. “But, technically he’s still 1% wrong, for being under contract. I’m 100% right so it should be a no-brainer. In Trey’s case, I think it should be a no-brainer too. I mean, he had 17 sacks for two years back to back…”

Then Stewart got personal.

“I mean, If I was the GM, if I was the owner,” Stewart continued. “‘Take all my money’… but I guess they don’t operate like that.”

Insert stunned silence here. Again, you have to praise the guts it takes for a rookie to stand up to his team’s ownership in this fashion. He went on to say that nothing done can’t be undone.

“I’m not going to say that. I’m still new here. We still have a long future ahead of us,” Stewart said when asked if this has ruined his opinion on the organization.

Stewart Says He Is Staying Prepared

Despite refusing to participate in any on field drills, Stewart has remained vigilant on the sideline, in the weight room, and watching film. During today’s OTA sessions, Stewart could be seen on the outside of every drill keeping a steady eye on the coaching points. He says he is doing all the right things and wishes he could be participating.

“I still go to meetings. I still study my playbook,” Stewart said. “Taking down the right notes, and then whenever I get some free time, I go out to train.”

“It’s very important,” he said of offseason work. “You gotta get your body somewhat prepared to play football, especially me coming from college. The NFL is a way physical game, even though I played in the SEC, which is very physical. Nothing compares to actually playing in the NFL. I thought I’d be on the field by now.”