Cincinnati Bengals Receive 4 Major Predictions Before Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals have spent three straight seasons watching the playoffs from home.

One national writer believes that drought will end with nearly every major prize available.

SB Nation’s Jarrett Bailey gave Cincinnati a central role in his 61 predictions for the 2026 NFL season, projecting a fast start, two individual awards, an AFC North championship and a trip to Super Bowl LXI.

The predictions amount to a dream season for a team coming off a 6-11 finish. They also place enormous faith in a healthy Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s rebuilt defense.

Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase Projected to Dominate NFL

The forecast begins with Burrow producing two five-touchdown games over Cincinnati’s first five weeks.

The first would come in a 38-27 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Burrow throwing touchdowns to Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and Andrei Iosivas. Bailey then has Burrow doing it again in a 44-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

That would only begin a historic statistical run.

Bailey notes that Burrow will lead the NFL with 4,505 passing yards and 52 touchdown passes, becoming the first quarterback since Patrick Mahomes in 2018 to reach 50. Burrow would also win the first MVP award of his career.

Health remains the obvious requirement.

Cincinnati opened 2025 with consecutive victories, but its season changed when Burrow suffered a toe injury in Week 2. He missed the next nine games before returning on Thanksgiving and finished with 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Bengals went 1-8 during his absence, providing another reminder of how quickly their ceiling drops when their franchise quarterback is unavailable.

Chase receives an equally ambitious projection to lead the league with 128 receptions, 1,693 yards and 20 touchdowns, numbers that would earn him Offensive Player of the Year.

Chase already caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 despite Burrow missing more than half the season.

Bengals Forecast to Finish Dream Run in Super Bowl LXI

The individual numbers lead into an even larger team prediction.

Bailey projects the Bengals to win 12 games and capture their first AFC North title since 2022. He credits Burrow’s 52 touchdown passes and a defense that improves enough to support Cincinnati’s high-powered offense.

That second part carries most of the uncertainty.

Cincinnati allowed 6,475 yards and 60 touchdowns last season.

The front office responded by trading the No. 10 pick to the New York Giants for Dexter Lawrence, then adding Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe in free agency.

The investment gives defensive coordinator Al Golden more proven talent around a young group that struggled throughout 2025.

Bailey expects the overhaul to work quickly enough for Cincinnati to reach the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills. He predicts Burrow and Josh Allen will trade scores before a late Chase touchdown secures a 35-30 Bengals victory.

The run ends one game later.

The Dallas Cowboys defeat Cincinnati 31-24 in Super Bowl LXI after Dak Prescott throws four touchdown passes and a tipped Burrow pass becomes a decisive fourth-quarter interception.

Losing another Super Bowl would be painful. Reaching that stage after three consecutive postseason absences would still represent a dramatic return.

For these predictions to come close, Burrow must stay healthy, Chase must produce one of the best receiving seasons in NFL history and Cincinnati’s defense must make a substantial leap.

Training camp will begin revealing whether any part of that wild forecast has a realistic foundation.