Bengals Rule Out Key Defender, Multiple Players in Question vs. Jaguars

The Bengals will enter an important matchup Sunday with some uncertainty surrounding key injuries. While there was positive news yesterday on safety Bryan Cook, he is still listed as questionable with an ankle issue. He is joined on the injury report by fellow safety Kyle Dugger, who has been ruled out of this game with a quadriceps injury. The notable injury designations are as follows:

Dalton Risner (knee): Questionable

B.J. Hill (Achilles): Doubtful

D.J. Turner: Expected to play

Jordan Battle: Expected to play

Bengals Secondary Suddenly Dealing With Multiple Injuries

When it rains, it pours in Cincinnati. With the team already reeling from a disappointing loss in Pittsburgh, the Bengals head into their next matchup without a lot of clarity on the back end of their defense. Starting slot cornerback Jalen Davis left the game in Pittsburgh and has already been placed on IR. Outside cornerback Dax Hill will take over his spot at nickel. Now, safety Kyle Dugger, a key offseason addition, is slated to miss this Sunday’s matchup with Jacksonville. To make matters worse, Bryan Cook, the team’s premier offseason acquisition in the secondary, is questionable, and star corner D.J. Turner was limited during Thursday’s practice, though he is expected to play Sunday.

A depleted Bengals secondary will have its hands full this Sunday with Trevor Lawrence and Co. heading to town. Lawrence has been sharp to start his season, throwing for seven TDs to just two INTs through three games in 2026. The Bengals secondary struggled in Pittsburgh, allowing the much-maligned Steelers offense to put up 292 yards through the air. It will have to be a next-man-up mentality, and the Bengals will have to limit Lawrence and the Jaguars to get back in the win column on Sunday.

Dalton Risner’s Status Looms Large for Bengals Offensive Line

The most notable injury on the offensive side of the ball is to starting right guard Dalton Risner, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury. Since the team signed Risner during the 2025 preseason, he has been a stable addition to the Bengals line. One of the keys for the Bengals in 2026 was that they were returning all five starting linemen for the first time in Joe Burrow’s career.

Bengals fans know how important protecting Joe Burrow is and also how dangerous he can be when given time to operate. With the likes of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen coming to the Jungle, the Bengals will want their line at full strength. If Risner is out, it will likely be up to Jalen Rivers to fill in, as he has been taking the starting reps in Risner’s absence.

Unfortunately, injuries are a part of life in the NFL. Every team deals with them to differing degrees each season. A big part of a team’s overall strength is how well equipped they are to handle injuries. There is a reason that having strong depth is important, and the Bengals will have to start leaning on their depth in the secondary and maybe the offensive line as soon as this Sunday.