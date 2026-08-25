Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Gets Major Update After Injury Scare

The entire Cincinnati Bengals practice held its collective breath when star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went down with what looked like an injury on Tuesday.

Chase walked off the field with the trainer after landing awkwardly following a route. The veteran did some deep routes in team drills and ended up favoring his left knee.

Thankfully, it seems that Chase has avoided anything serious when it comes to an injury. But this certainly will be something to watch for the Bengals.

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update

According to insider Ben Baby of ESPN, Chase has not returned to any drills for the Bengals. But the star wideout also isn’t getting any other medical attention.

Ja’Marr Chase is again not receiving any treatment after going down earlier. Has not returned to drills but is not getting any other medical attention. pic.twitter.com/cfYo8FyBLf — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 25, 2026

This article will be updated…