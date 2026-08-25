Hi, Subscriber

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Gets Major Update After Injury Scare

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field at halftime against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The entire Cincinnati Bengals practice held its collective breath when star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went down with what looked like an injury on Tuesday.

Chase walked off the field with the trainer after landing awkwardly following a route. The veteran did some deep routes in team drills and ended up favoring his left knee.

Thankfully, it seems that Chase has avoided anything serious when it comes to an injury. But this certainly will be something to watch for the Bengals.

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update

According to insider Ben Baby of ESPN, Chase has not returned to any drills for the Bengals. But the star wideout also isn’t getting any other medical attention.

This article will be updated…

Matt Levine Matt Levine is a veteran sports journalist covering MLB, NFL, College Football, NBA, NHL, and more for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2026. More about Matt Levine

0 Comments

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Gets Major Update After Injury Scare

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x