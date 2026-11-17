The Cincinnati Bengals are riding high after their fifth consecutive victory, but not everybody is convinced Joe Burrow and company have what it takes to win a Super Bowl.

ESPN analyst and former NFL center Jeff Saturday questioned Cincinnati’s championship prospects during the November 17 edition of Get Up, pointing to the team’s overwhelming reliance on its passing attack.

The criticism comes just two days after Burrow shredded the Pittsburgh Steelers for 409 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant 38-18 victory that put Cincinnati alone atop the AFC North at 7-2.

Despite the impressive results, Saturday believes the Bengals’ offensive approach could eventually become a significant problem against the league’s best defenses.

Cincinnati has thrown the football on 66.4% of its offensive plays this season, the highest rate in the NFL.

For Saturday, that lack of balance raises questions about whether the Bengals can sustain their success all the way through the postseason.

Jeff Saturday Questions Bengals’ Super Bowl Chances

Saturday didn’t mince words when asked about Cincinnati’s ability to win a championship on ESPN’s Get Up.

“I don’t think [the Bengals can win a championship],” Saturday said during the November 17 broadcast.

Saturday’s concern wasn’t so much directed at Burrow or the Bengals offense in general. As a former offensive lineman, he questioned the viability of relying on the passing game in the elements and down the stretch in January and February.

The Bengals’ numbers illustrate just how committed they’ve become to throwing the football.

Even in Sunday’s blowout victory, Cincinnati attempted 44 passes compared with just 20 rushing attempts. Chase Brown led the team with 44 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The running back still played a significant role, catching eight passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati’s limited traditional rushing production hasn’t prevented it from being one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

Troy Aikman Offers Different Perspective on Joe Burrow

Interestingly, Saturday’s assessment contrasts with what another former NFL star recently said about Cincinnati’s offense.

During ESPN’s November 16 NFL coverage, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman expressed confidence that Burrow can succeed despite the Bengals’ unusually pass-heavy approach.

“It is with Joe Burrow,” Aikman said when asked whether Cincinnati could sustain its success throwing so frequently.

Aikman went on to identify Burrow and Patrick Mahomes as rare quarterbacks capable of carrying an offense without consistently handing the ball off.

Burrow himself addressed the subject following the Steelers game.

Asked whether Cincinnati’s passing attack has effectively become an extension of its running game, Burrow explained that the team’s accuracy and efficiency have given its coaches confidence to keep throwing.

He also pointed to the short passing game involving Brown and Perine, along with the attention opposing defenses devote to Chase and Higgins.

“When you get it out quickly and accurately to those guys, we’ll keep calling the throws,” Burrow said in the Bengals’ official postgame transcript.

So far, the Bengals’ passing attack is rolling with the team in first place in the AFC North.

Whether they can keep it rolling into February remains to be seen. They might have to prove some doubters wrong along the way, but for Burrow and the Bengals, that is nothing new.