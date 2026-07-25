Bengals’ Joe Burrow Floated to NFC Contender in Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Cincinnati Bengals spent the offseason making an aggressive case that Joe Burrow’s future should remain in Cincinnati.

That has not stopped another championship-minded franchise from being floated as the quarterback in a potential 2027 blockbuster.

Vincent Bonsignore of the New York Post reported Friday that multiple league sources have identified the San Francisco 49ers as a team to watch if Burrow eventually asks the Bengals for a trade.

San Francisco already has Brock Purdy signed to a five-year, $265 million contract, making the possibility especially striking.

The scenario remains dependent on both teams falling short in 2026.

49ers Named a Team to Watch for Joe Burrow

“Multiple league sources have indicated that San Francisco is a team to watch if Burrow serves the Bengals with divorce papers,” Bonsignore wrote.

Bonsignore compared the potential pursuit to the 49ers’ attempt to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in 2021.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch ultimately missed out when Stafford landed with the Los Angeles Rams, but their interest showed a willingness to chase an upgrade at the sport’s most important position.

Burrow would represent the largest possible swing.

He has already led Cincinnati to a Super Bowl and two AFC Championship Game appearances, while Purdy has guided San Francisco to one Super Bowl and another conference title game.

The proposal would reportedly have Purdy serving as the centerpiece of a package that also includes significant draft capital.

But the major complication of Purdy’s full no-trade clause in his contract is notable.

San Francisco would also need a reason to reconsider its investment.

Purdy went 7-2 in nine starts last season before the 49ers suffered a 41-6 divisional-round loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Bonsignore framed 2026 as a season in which Purdy must show he can finish the job after repeatedly bringing the team close.

Burrow’s availability would persist as the larger condition.

Bengals Have Spent Big to Keep Burrow’s Window Open

The Bengals’ offseason provides their answer to the speculation.

Cincinnati traded the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL draft for Dexter Lawrence, then signed Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook as part of a sweeping defensive overhaul.

The organization also restructured Burrow’s $275 million contract to create approximately $10 million in salary-cap room after its spending spree.

Burrow responded by calling the current group the most talented roster of his Bengals career. He also said Cincinnati has “everything we need,” placing responsibility on the players and coaches to turn the additions into wins.

Those comments hardly sound like an exit plan.

Burrow played only eight games in 2025 after undergoing surgery for a severe turf toe injury. The Bengals went 1-8 during his absence and finished 6-11, showing again how completely their prospects are tied to his health.

A healthy season and return to the playoffs could quiet the trade conversation before it develops.

However, another lost year would invite more comparisons to Stafford, who eventually left Detroit and immediately won a championship with Los Angeles.

For now, the 49ers are only a team to watch, but that proposition could evolve over the course of the season.