Bengals’ Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase Make NFL History in Win Over Falcons

Joe Burrow made it clear that he wanted to put on a show in Madrid, Spain, and that’s exactly what he did with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Falcons struck first with a touchdown on the opening drive, but after that, it was all Cincinnati.

Burrow connected with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on a 47-yard touchdown pass during the Bengals’ opening drive. He ultimately completed 24-of-29 passes for 271 yards, four total touchdowns and zero turnovers.

Chase recorded 10 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Tee Higgins hauled in five passes for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

Burrow & Chase Make NFL History

While they’ve already made a great deal of history throughout their careers, they added to it again on Sunday against Atlanta.

The quarterback-wide receiver duo has officially tied all-time great San Francisco 49ers teammates Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the third-most touchdown passes of 40-plus yards in NFL history since 1980.

Via Joey DeBerardino of WDTN: “More history for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase: The Bengals’ QB-WR duo now ties Joe Montana and Jerry Rice with the third-most TD passes of 40-plus yards in NFL history since 1980. Trailing now only Peyton Manning & Marvin Harrison (21) and Steve Young & Rice (20).”

More history for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase: The Bengals’ QB-WR duo now ties Joe Montana and Jerry Rice with the third-most TD passes of 40-plus yards in NFL history since 1980. Trailing now only Peyton Manning & Marvin Harrison (21) and Steve Young & Rice (20). @WDTN https://t.co/OIrAXIyh9n — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) November 8, 2026

Looking at the Bengals

With the win, Cincinnati has improved to 6-2 on the season, setting up a massive AFC North showdown next Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who also sit at 6-2.

Burrow will enter the contest leading the NFL with 23 touchdown passes. He’s also firmly in the conversation among the top MVP candidates through the Bengals’ first eight games of the season.