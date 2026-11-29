Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is dealing with an ankle injury after their Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that their star quarterback had ‘a little bit of an ankle thing’ after the game. Burrow did not confirm it was an ankle injury, saying that he did not know exactly what the injury was.

However, he did make it clear that he was not overly concerned with it and was not expecting to miss time.

“Yeah, I don’t really know what it is,” said Burrow after the game. “I think it’s probably just some bumps and bruises. I’ll be all right.”

This was in line with what Taylor said. We will see how the injury report looks this week. It sounds like Burrow could be on it for an extent of time. However, it does not sound like he will be missing game action.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Confirms Injury in Week 12

Burrow said that he was unsure when the injury occurred. It looked like he started to jog with a limp around the second-to-last drive of the game. Burrow confirmed it was later in the game when he started to feel it.

“Sometime towards the end of the game,” said Burrow. “It’s hard to pinpoint when something like that happens.”

Burrow was seen limping to the locker room after the game.

Burrow had four rushes for 20 yards at the half and finished with eight rushes for 35 yards. He had used his legs throughout but was more impactful in the first half. Burrow added that he knew he would have to run a lot coming into the game.

“Knowing spots where I extend to throw it, I was probably going to have to extend and run it a little bit today,” said Burrow. “And that’s kind of how it played out.”

The Bengals finished with 34 rushing attempts and 19 passing attempts. With eight rushes, Burrow was still involved, though.

Bengals Need Burrow for Stretch Run

The Bengals are 8-3, but only have a one-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who they split their season series with. Beyond that, if they’re looking to contend for the one-seed, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Kansas City Chiefs are all 8-3 as well.

They are all looking up at the Buffalo Bills, who are 10-1.

The Bengals have a huge divisional game on the road against the 6-4 Cleveland Browns next week. Then they have pivotal matchups against division-leading Chiefs and Carolina Panthers.

After that, their schedule softens up a little bit with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens before one last game with the Cleveland Browns. They are going to need Burrow to be healthy for this run.

So, while the coach and Burrow do not think it is an issue, they both agreed that it was something. We will see how the team deals with that throughout the week.