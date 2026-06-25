Bengals, Joe Burrow Sent Clear Warning Ahead of Pivotal 2026 Season

It’s hard to put into words how important this season is for the Cincinnati Bengals. However, we are going to do the best we can to put it into words.

According to an ESPN article, it’s ‘now or never’ for this Cincinnati Bengals squad.

“Last season was the third year in a row that the Bengals missed the playoffs,” Dan Graziano wrote in the ESPN article. It was also their first losing season since 2020, which was Burrow’s injury-shortened rookie year. And over the three-year stretch from 2023 to 2025, Cincinnati ranked 10th in the NFL in offensive EPA and 29th in defensive EPA. The problem seems clear.”

Defensive Issues For Cincy

He’s right. The problem is very clear.

I said it before and I’ll say it again–the Cincinnati Bengals have nowhere to go but up when it comes to their defense. They just have not been good for the past three years. After going 6-11 last year, the team looks to bounce back from yet another horrendous defensive season.

They ranked 31st in total defense in 2025 and 32nd in rushing defense which is dead last. Cincinnati allowed 380.9 yards per game and gave up 60 total touchdowns. The Bengals ranked 26th in passing defense in 2025.

In 2024, the Bengals ranked 25th in total defense. They ranked 21st in passing defense and 19th in rushing defense. Cincinnati allowed 25 points per game in 2024 and gave up 348 yards a game to opposing teams.

“Consider that the Bengals ranked in the top 10 in defensive EPA in 2021 (when they went to the Super Bowl) and 2022 (when they went back to the AFC Championship Game and lost),” Graziano wrote in the ESPN article. “When Burrow has been able to stay healthy, Cincinnati has had one of the best offenses in the NFL. But the defense has fallen off so badly since those two glory years that the team has been one of the league’s biggest disappointments.”

All Signs Point to a Good Season for the Bengals

To be fair, Graziano is right. This is a now-or-never season for the Cincinnati Bengals considering the talent they have at their disposal. A healthy Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside as wideouts, a returning Chase Brown, a rookie wide receiver in Colbie Young who has turned heads this offseason, and an improved defense should make some noise in the AFC.

“The Bengals return all 11 starters from last season’s offense but have made major changes on defense,” Graziano wrote. “They traded the 10th pick in the draft to the Giants for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. They signed edge rusher Boye Mafe from the Seahawks and safety Bryan Cook from the Chiefs in free agency. They drafted edge rusher Cashius Howell from Texas A&M in the second round and cornerback Tacario Davis from Washington in the third.”

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens should be the clear favorites to come out of the AFC North.

Nonetheless, the key to the Bengals’ success is the health of Joe Burrow. Can the quarterback stay healthy enough for Cincy to go on a run?