Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 Draft Picks Face Doubt Before Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals revamped their defense this offseason, but one position group remains under the microscope entering training camp.

Ben Solak of ESPN questioned whether Cincinnati’s defense is ready to meet expectations in its leaguewide training camp preview, directing much of its concern toward linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.

The outlet called the 2025 rookie starters liabilities against the run and pass, noting that Knight Jr. and Carter ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, in missed tackle rate among off-ball linebackers last season.

The arrival of Dexter Lawrence II should make their jobs easier.

ESPN’s message, however, was that both linebackers must become better tacklers and coverage players without relying too much on Lawrence.

ESPN Puts Bengals’ Young Linebackers on Notice

Carter and Knight Jr. were productive enough to keep finding the football as rookies.

Knight Jr., a 2025 second-round pick, recorded 106 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Carter, selected in the fourth round, finished with 102 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception. His tackle total ranked third among NFL rookies.

Their numbers show activity, but the don’t erase the missed tackles, late reactions and coverage problems that left the middle of Cincinnati’s defense exposed.

Knight Jr. earned a 40.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 83rd among 88 qualified linebackers, while Barrett Carter’s 39.5 grade ranked 85th.

Carter also earned a 35.5 coverage grade and a 50.0 run-defense grade.

Training camp gives both players an opportunity to show that a full offseason has changed their approach.

Cleaner running lanes behind Lawrence should allow them to play faster, but the more important improvement must come after they reach the ball carrier.

Cincinnati needs Knight Jr. to finish more plays in space and Carter to become steadier when offenses force him to cover.

If those changes arrive, the Bengals could turn last season’s weakness into a functional part of the defense.

If they do not, Cincinnati’s defense will remain vulnerable in the middle.

Lawrence Move Lifts the Norm for Entire Defense

The Bengals traded the No. 10 overall pick for Lawrence and signed him to a reported $70 million extension through 2028.

That move established the three-time Pro Bowler as the centerpiece of the rebuild, while also raising outlooks for every player behind him.

ESPN noted that Lawrence must prove he can return to the elite form he showed before an elbow injury affected his 2024 season. The outlet also described Cincinnati’s edge-rusher plan as a series of bets.

Boye Mafe must handle a starter’s workload after working in more of a rotational role, as rookie Cashius Howell will have to overcome concerns about his size and arm length.

Shemar Stewart needs to take a significant step after producing 11 tackles and one sack as a rookie.

The secondary offers more certainty.

DJ Turner II tied for third in the NFL with 18 passes defensed last season and recorded the first two interceptions of his career.

Dax Hill returned from a knee injury to start all 17 games, and free-agent addition Bryan Cook gives the group another experienced safety.

The Bengals don’t need a fully dominant defense with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Co. at the helm.

But they need Lawrence to remain healthy, in addition to the edge rushers providing steady pressure and the secondary building on its progress.

Most of all, they need Knight Jr. and Carter to stop turning routine plays into costly ones.

That development could determine whether Cincinnati’s defensive overhaul works as intended.