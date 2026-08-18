Bengals’ New-Look D-Line Gets Serious Respect Ahead of 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ defensive front looks like a force to be reckoned even after they lost their accomplished pass rusher.

Initial thoughts suggest their aggressive approach has paid off.

Pro Football Focus ranked Cincinnati’s defensive line No. 8 in the NFL in its 2026 defensive-line rankings, placing the Bengals ahead of several prominent units despite the offseason departure of Trey Hendrickson.

The mainstay is Dexter Lawrence II, whom Cincinnati acquired in April by sending the No. 10 overall pick to the New York Giants. Lawrence also agreed to a $70 million extension after the deal.

PFF acknowledged that Lawrence is coming off a quieter season by his lofty standards. Even so, his 84.5 pass-rush grade remained strong enough to make Cincinnati’s interior look considerably more dangerous entering 2026.

Lawrence Headlines Bengals Defensive Makeover

Landing Dexter Lawrence II represented the biggest swing of Cincinnati’s defensive reconstruction.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 341 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks in 109 career regular-season games. His 30.5 sacks rank 14th among defensive tackles since he entered the league in 2019.

Cincinnati didn’t stop there.

The Bengals signed Jonathan Allen in free agency after the veteran defensive tackle spent 2025 in Minnesota. Allen enters his 10th NFL season with 45.5 career sacks, the eighth-most among defensive tackles since he entered the league in 2017.

The combination of defensive-line prowess sets the Bengals up for quite the year ahead.

Boye Mafe told Bengals.com that Lawrence’s presence has already boosted expectations inside the room.

“When you see a guy of his caliber work it the way he works it makes everybody understand you have to be up to your game,” Mafe said in May.

PFF’s top-10 ranking suggests the talent around Lawrence could turn that expectation into tangible improvement.

Mafe Faces Tall Task Replacing Hendrickson

The lingering question mark is on the edge.

Hendrickson left Cincinnati in free agency after producing four consecutive seasons with a PFF pass-rush grade of at least 90.0.

PFF noted that Boye Mafe has never reached that level, but the 27-year-old has posted an overall grade above 65.0 in each of his four NFL seasons. His career-best pass-rush grade was 77.8 in 2023.

Mafe signed a three-year deal after spending his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded a career-high nine sacks in 2023 and once registered a sack in seven consecutive games, setting a Seattle franchise record.

Cincinnati also has reason to expect more from Myles Murphy.

The former first-round pick generated 41 pressures in 2025, double his total from the previous season, while setting career highs with 5.5 sacks and 52 tackles.

Replacing Hendrickson’s individual production will be difficult.

The Bengals’ approach appears to revolve around spreading that responsibility across a much deeper front.

With Lawrence and Allen strengthening the middle and Mafe joining Murphy off the edge, Cincinnati can certainly spin the dial on defense — and that likely means the Bengals’ high-octane offense will take off.