Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Line Called ‘Bigger Issue’ Amid Joe Burrow Scare

The Cincinnati Bengals addressed a defense that ranked among their biggest weaknesses in 2025.

But Bleacher Report believes another potential problem emerged during the team’s first preseason appearance.

B/R’s Gary Davenport dubbed Cincinnati’s offensive line a “loser” from Week 1 of the preseason after Joe Burrow absorbed pressure during the Bengals’ 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Aug. 13.

Davenport went a step further, writing that the line “may be the bigger issue in 2026” if the opener is any indication.

The concern came despite Burrow playing only 13 snaps.

Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback completed 5 of 6 passes for 39 yards, but his first drive stalled following a sack. His final attempt also ended with contact as he threw.

The worrisome play underscores how keeping Burrow upright is a clear prerequisite for getting back into championship contention in 2026.

Bleacher Report Puts Bengals Offensive Line on ‘Loser’ List

Cincinnati played its starting offense against a Detroit defense comprised of reserves, which made the protection issues harder for Bleacher Report to overlook.

Davenport noted that Burrow was pressured on 28.6% of his dropbacks and noted his history of taking sacks as grounds for worry.

The most noticeable breakdown came late in Burrow’s second series.

Per the Bengals’ game recap, Lions rookie edge rusher Eric O’Neill came around Burrow’s blind side and hit his arm as he attempted a third-down pass. Cincinnati settled for a 56-yard field goal after the incompletion.

Head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged that seeing his quarterback take contact was less than ideal.

“It’s never fun — that’s not what we wanted to happen. But again, we’ll continue to improve,” Taylor said during his postgame press conference.

Burrow kept his assessment similarly measured, saying, “There are places we can be better.”

Taylor otherwise defended the group, stating the offensive line has performed well throughout camp and has been challenged daily by Cincinnati’s burly defensive front.

Bengals Returned Experienced Offensive Line for 2026

The early criticism arrives after Cincinnati crossed into the summer with reason for optimism up front.

The Bengals returned all five starters from the unit that the organization described as Burrow’s best offensive line since he entered the NFL. Cincinnati allowed 36 sacks in 2025 after surrendering 48 in 2024, marking a substantial improvement despite Burrow missing nine games with a toe injury.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. received a two-year extension in March, and the Bengals also brought back right guard Dalton Risner. Center Ted Karras, left guard Dylan Fairchild and right tackle Amarius Mims complete a starting five with known continuity.

Fairchild and Mims also starred and support the idea that the group can continue ascending. The two young linemen emerged as important pieces during the second half of last season, helping stabilize a position group that had drawn criticism for much of Burrow’s career.

Nonethless, the Bengals have constructed their 2026 hopes around Burrow and an offense that should be able to compete with anybody in the AFC.

Their defense received the bulk of the offseason attention after Cincinnati splashed cash in fixing that side of the ball.

Bleacher Report’s warning, though, introduces the notion of Burrow absorbing hits, which could conclude with the injury that dashes their postseason aim.