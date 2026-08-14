Cincinnati Bengals’ 4-Time Pro Bowler Facing Civil Theft Lawsuit

The Cincinnati Bengals reinforced an offensive line they believe can help push them back into the AFC playoff picture.

A vital part of that group now has an off-field legal matter to address.

Starting tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is being sued by his former girlfriend, Holly Means, over personal property she alleges he has refused to return since their relationship ended in June 2025, per TMZ.

TMZ reported Aug. 13 that it obtained court documents in which Means accused Brown of civil theft. She is seeking more than $25,000 in damages, the return of her property and punitive damages.

Brown has denied wrongdoing and is asking for the case to be dismissed with prejudice, according to the report.

Brown Jr. Accused of Withholding Property After Breakup

Means alleges she lived with Brown and their two children at his Ohio home until their relationship ended last summer. According to TMZ’s report, she claims Brown forced her to leave without notice before she could retrieve all of her belongings.

The filing alleges some of those items later ended up in Oklahoma and Kansas City, while Means claims Brown prevented her from accessing other property kept in storage.

Means also alleges she went to Brown’s home with police in January 2026 in an effort to collect her belongings. According to TMZ, Brown allegedly didn’t answer the door despite knowing why she was there.

She accused Brown of acting out of “anger and spite” following their breakup and her decision to move with their children to Oregon.

Brown disputes that version of events.

TMZ reported that the veteran tackle contends Means left the property behind after the split and later arrived at his home unannounced after he’d asked her not to come there. Brown argues she abandoned the belongings and is seeking a dismissal of the lawsuit.

The claims are allegations in a civil case, with Brown contesting them.

Bengals Recently Committed to Brown Through 2028

The lawsuit comes only months after Cincinnati strengthened its commitment him.

The Bengals announced in March that Orlando Brown Jr. had negotiated a two-year extension himself, keeping the veteran left tackle under contract through the 2028 season. The extension is worth $32 million with $14 million fully guaranteed.

Brown had been preparing to enter the final season of the four-year, $64 million contract he signed with Cincinnati in 2023.

Brown’s career made the extension an understandable priority.

The 30-year-old has earned four Pro Bowl selections, won a Super Bowl during his stint in Kansas City and played every offensive snap for Cincinnati during the 2025 regular season.

He also handled his latest contract without an agent. Brown said at the time that staying in Cincinnati offered the stability he wanted and structured the agreement with the organization’s roster-building plans in mind.

“The deal creates a sense of stability for myself and the organization,” Brown told Bengals.com after completing the extension.