Bengals Predicted to Cut Ties With $14 Million Starter Entering Week 1

Heading into the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a lot of the focus will be on how the team’s new-look defense will perform.

After struggling to defend the run and allowing the third-most points in the NFL last season, the Bengals underwent a makeover on defense. They signed Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen and Bryan Cook to multiyear deals, and acquired run-stopping specialist Dexter Lawrence in a blockbuster trade.

As evidenced by the team’s cuts leading up to their 53-man roster, the Bengals moved players who were discontent or failed to make an impact in the previous seasons. Now, one Cincinnati player is being viewed as a potential trade candidate.

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Lineman on Trade Block

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman TJ Slaton as a player who might be on the trade block.

Knox wrote: “Their additions could potentially lead the Bengals to make fellow defensive tackle T.J. Slaton available for the right price.

Slaton is in the final year of his contract and is set to carry a $9.2 million cap hit in 2026.

For Cincinnati, Slaton can provide value in a DT rotation that includes Lawrence, Allen, B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins Jr., and Landon Robinson. If he only sees sporadic playing time, though, he could be even more valuable as a trade chip.

With the Bengals looking to win now, they would probably want a player who can help them rather than a future draft pick, though that could change if guys like Jenkins and Robinson prove capable enough. And Slaton should have a strong trade market, as good defensive tackles are almost always in demand.”

Slaton was among the team’s defensive starters who did not play up to expectations in 2025. Slaton had a 44.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 116th out of 134 qualified interior defensive linemen.

Prior to the 2025 season, Slaton signed a two-year, $14 million contract with Cincinnati after previously spending four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

TJ Slaton’s Role in Cincinnati

Last season, Slaton started all 17 games for Cincinnati. He registered a career-high three sacks and 52 total tackles.

Now, with the team’s additions, A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran wrote of his new role and potential trade possibility: “Slaton is sticking around to provide high-quality depth behind Lawrence, and there will be times when both players share the field as well. He was a passable starter last year, and now with his role reduced, his effectiveness should be even better. Cincy has envisioned a deep D-line for some time, and Slaton will help make it a reality. The 1% chance he’s not here is if the Bengals can use him as one of their most tradable assets leading up to the regular season.”

If Slaton does excel in his reduced role, then Cincinnati might have to consider keeping him in that role or trading him and adding a player who could help a position of need. For now, it appears having too many defensive linemen is a good problem in Cincinnati.