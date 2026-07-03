Bengals QB Joe Burrow Gets Blunt Message from Ravens All-Pro

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot going for them after a down 2025 season.

They’ve completely beefed up the defense, Joe Burrow is healthy, and they had a solid-looking draft in April.

The AFC North looks to be completely up for grabs. All 3 other teams in the division have new head coaches. Even though the Bengals technically have an entirely-new defense, it may be fair to say they’re the team with the most continuity in the North.

Amid the wide-open North, Bengals QB Joe Burrow just received a clear message from a bitter AFC North rival.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Draws Honest Words from Ravens Safety Kyle Hamilton

Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton recently talked with CBS reporter Evan Washburn. He shared some honest words on Bengals QB Joe Burrow, and FanSided’s Dylan Oakley transcribed them.

“When he gets going, he’s tough. He just puts it in the right spot. Guys like that, they know what you’re going to be in pre-snap, or half-a-second post-snap. So, you’ve got to be really good and disciplined.

Joe, I mean, we see him twice a year. Kind of got used to it, but he’s got a lot of weapons around him and it makes it kind of tough.”

They were words of respect from Hamilton in the direction of Burrow. The All-Pro safety and All-Pro QB will meet in Week 7 and 17 this season. Week 17 may be must-watch football, as it is a primetime showdown between the Bengals and Ravens that may have some playoff implications.

Dexter Lawrence Makes ‘Can’t Wait to See’ List Ahead of 2026 Training Camp

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently put together a list of veterans on new teams that he’s most excited to see during training camp. On that list, you could find Bengals IDL Dexter Lawrence, along with an explanation as to why.

“Adding Lawrence was costly, but it will give Cincinnati a difference-making defender who can lead by example. ‘It’s part of my role to allow people to understand my knowledge of the game and to grow in that sense. I’m just excited to keep growing with them and learning,’ Lawrence said, per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

While the Bengals are still likely to lead with Joe Burrow and their explosive offense, we wouldn’t expect their defense to always be a step or two behind in training camp. Lawrence should help the defense, which ranked 31st overall last season, to gain some valuable confidence over the summer.