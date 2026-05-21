Bengals QB Joe Burrow Gets Put on Notice

There’s no denying that Joe Burrow is the key that makes the car drive for the Cincinnati Bengals.

When he’s able to stay healthy, he is easily one of the best QBs in the league. However, sometimes, his ability isn’t enough to carry a team. Take 2024 for example. Burrow threw for almost 5,000 yards, 43TDs, and 9INTs. All of that was for not, as the Bengals missed the playoffs.

Still, Burrow is absolutely a need for the Bengals to make noise in 2026, and even if they want to have a “dream season”.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Holds the Key for ‘Dream Season’ in Cincinnati

Bleacher Report shared Burrow’s role in a potential dream season in 2026 for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Joe Burrow finally has a completely healthy season and the four-headed offensive monster delivers throughout a division-winning campaign as the Bengals return to the Super Bowl contender picture.”

The main question is obviously Joe Burrow’s health. Burrow has only had 2 fully-healthy seasons out of 6 total. Last season, he appeared in only 10 games in a year where Cincinnati missed the playoffs.

The Bengals played their most-recent playoff game on January 23rd, 2023. It was the AFC Championship game in which they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 23-20. In 2026, the Bengals are dead-set on returning to the playoffs, looking to make another Super Bowl run like they did in 2021.

For that to happen, Joe Burrow must be on the field.