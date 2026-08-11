Bengals Rookie Reveals Interesting Career Plan

The Cincinnati Bengals are one team that is gaining all sorts of hype as the 2026 NFL season gets underway.

After missing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, Cincinnati’s front office went out to address the holes across the roster. This includes on the defensive side of the ball, bolstering the unit enough to bring the Bengals back to potential contender status.

The Bengals also added multiple quality players through the draft, with each expected to help in different ways. One of the rookies making waves in training camp so far is cornerback Tecario Davis out of the University of Washington.

Davis was taken by the Bengals in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Cincinnati has been very high on Davis entering the season, and the cornerback has impressed the team so far.

Bengals Rookie Drops Epic Career Plan

But heading into his rookie season, the cornerback had some thoughts on how he wants his career to go. Davis said that he is looking to be an elite player for the Bengals, showing real confidence early on in his career.

“I’m not in the game just to be average,” Davis said. “I don’t want to be normal. Average. I want to be a great player, an elite player.”

Davis is expected to factor heavily into the Bengals’ defensive plans this season. If he can play up to par, Cincinnati could have gotten a steal in the draft.

The cornerback is trying to prove himself to the NFL, just like he has tried to do at every level before him.

“I have that chip on my shoulder for the people who made a way when they didn’t have to, or I didn’t have a way, and they made it possible for me to reach where I am now,” Davis says. “I couldn’t help with money. I was too young. But they pitched in for Pop Warner. They gave me rides to practice.”

With the Huskies this past season, Davis was limited to just seven games due to injury. But in the limited time, the cornerback made his impact felt.

Davis posted 19 total tackles, with one coming for a loss and two interceptions for Washington. The Bengals weren’t deterred by his injuries; instead, the team was excited to draft the cornerback for the revamped defensive unit.

Can Tacario Davis Help Bengals in Year One?

While Davis still has to prove himself at the NFL level, his confidence shouldn’t be overlooked. Cincinnati will give him a chance to show what he can do, and that chip on his shoulder is something that could work out well.

His 6-foot-4 frame should help him in the league, offering some real size at the cornerback spot to the Bengals. The Bengals have a completely new look on the defense heading into the season, and Davis will have the benefit of playing alongside a lot of good players.

But for Davis, just being part of the system isn’t enough, and if he can perform well enough, his goals may not take too long to come true. The 2026 season gets underway for the Bengals on Sept. 13, giving Davis a chance to prove himself very soon.