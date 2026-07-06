Bengals Starter Called Out Before Training Camp: ‘Struggled Badly’

After allowing the third-most points in the NFL last season, the Cincinnati Bengals underwent a dramatic roster transformation.

The team addressed its issues on the defensive line by adding Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen in free agency, while also trading for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Additionally, the team allowed starting safety Geno Stone, who struggled during his Cincinnati tenure, to leave in free agency, and replaced him with former Chiefs starter Bryan Cook. The Bengals did not stop there, as they also re-signed cornerback Jalen Davis and added former Steelers starter Kyle Dugger.

However, there is one area Cincinnati appears to be comfortable running back with their 2025 talent. As a result, that position has been called out as we move closer to the 2026 NFL season.

Cincinnati Bengals Linebackers Called Out

ESPN’s Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder ranked the 32 NFL rosters, and detailed the strengths, weaknesses, X-Factor and nonstarter that fans should know about.

In this exercise, Cincinnati ranked as the 15th-best roster in the NFL. The team’s off-ball linebacker position, headlined by 2025 second-round pick Demetrius Knight, received the biggest weakness label. Mike Clay wrote:

“Off-ball linebacker. Despite finishing last in pass rush win rate (28.8%) and tackles for loss (56) last season, the Bengals will run it back with a linebacker corps that includes second-year players Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr., along with veteran Oren Burks. All three struggled badly in 2025, ranking 83rd, 85th and 88th, respectively, in PFF grade among 88 qualified LBs. Cincinnati hopes Carter and Knight make a big leap in their second pro seasons.”

Regarding Cincinnati’s second-year linebacker, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner wrote: “The two rookies improved throughout the season, but they must make a significant leap to reach a serviceable level. Each had at least 700 snaps and 100 tackles as rookies. For perspective, there have only been 19 rookie linebackers over the last 10 seasons to cross those thresholds.

Knight and Carter were the only teammates on the list.

The Bengals were the first team with two rookie off-ball linebackers logging at least 700 snaps since the 2012 Atlanta Falcons.

By all standards, Knight and Carter failed. The problem is they were unequivocally set up to do so.”

Possible Free Agent Acquisition

Dehner seemingly suggested that Cincinnati’s rookie linebackers were set up to fail due to the team’s poor defensive line play in 2025. Aside from Trey Hendrickson, who left in free agency, missing most of the season, the Bengals first-round rookie Shemar Stewart also struggled. In theory, the additions of Mafe, Lawrence and Allen should provide an opportunity for Knight and Carter to improve in their second season, which the team appears confident in them doing.

Despite this confidence, that may change if the Bengals decide to pursue All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who remains available in free agency.

Regarding the Bengals potentially going after Wagner, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote:

“Wagner’s veteran mentorship and the 9.5 tackles per game last year (sixth overall) are highlights, not something to overlook.

One year ago, the Bengals made the mistake of not finding proper depth to help out the rookies before the Logan Wilson trade request.

This year, provided Wagner isn’t wanting a lion’s share of the snaps, adding a player of his caliber and experience could really benefit the Bengals’ linebacker room.”