Bengals Given Super Bowl Outlook From Adam Schefter After Strong Offseason

It has been three long years since the Cincinnati Bengals last reached the postseason.

During this time, star quarterback Joe Burrow has missed a large chunk of time due to injury, leading to questions around his durability. Additionally, the defense has been ranked toward the bottom for years, with the team completely underperforming.

This led to a tense 2025 season that saw many around the NFL call for the Bengals to let go of head coach Zac Taylor. However, the Bengals resisted the urge, giving Taylor one more shot to prove himself as he enters a contract year.

Entering the offseason, the big question was how the Bengals’ top decision-makers would react to missing the playoffs again. But this time, the front office decided enough was enough, finally investing in the defense.

Bengals’ Defensive Improvements

The Bengals made a blockbuster move right before the draft, trading the No. 10 overall pick to the New York Giants for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence now comes to Cincinnati to lead this defensive unit, giving this team a real boost.

Cincinnati also poured money into free agency, landing edge rusher Boye Mafe, tackle Jonathan Allen, and safety Bryan Cook. The Bengals also selected Texas A&A pass rusher Cashius Howell in the second round, adding to the depth of the defense.

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden envisions a dynamic, energetic defense, and with the pieces added, it could work out well. Each of these moves, combined with presumily a healthy Burrow, now gives the Bengals a better shot to win in 2026.

Are Bengals Super Bowl Bound?

Many people have looked at them as sleepers entering the season. This includes ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, who believes the Bengals could be a Super Bowl team this season.

Schefter discussed the state of the Bengals on the Adam Schefter Podcast.

“I really think they’re poised to have a big year. I really do. The schedule is so soft, and if Joe Burrow stays healthy — and he struggled to do that for a variety of reasons. A lot of it bad luck, a lot of it the protection the team has had of him,” Schefter said. “But if they can just protect Joe Burrow and keep him healthy, they have revamped their defense. […] Put a lot of energy and resources into it. I think Cincinnati could get back to not only competing for a playoff spot, but make a legitimate Super Bowl run. That’s how good I think this team can be.”

Schefter is as locked in as anyone around the NFL, so his opinion does carry a lot of weight. Of course, it’s just an opinion, and the Bengals will need to prove themselves out on the field.

The AFC will be tough to deal with for the Bengals, but talent-wise, they are up there with any of the other teams. Health will determine everything for Cincinnati, as Burrow is in the prime of his career and finally has a solid defense at his disposal.

But this is a strong sign that the Bengals could be bound for a special season if the players can stay healthy. Cincinnati did reach the Super Bowl in 2021, then appear in the AFC Championship Game in 2022, so there has been recent success for this team.

The Bengals have yet to win a Super Bowl in the franchise’s history, going 0-3 all-time. However, 2026 does offer them a chance to end the drought.

This will be a prove-it year for the entire team, and if they were to falter, major changes would likely be coming. The Bengals seem ready for the challenge ahead of them, but the work put in over the offseason will tell the story.

Cincinnati opens the new year at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13, giving fans a chance to see the newly revamped defense for the first time.